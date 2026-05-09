Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted bail to Brij Mohan Kapoor, an alleged member of an interstate syndicate accused of stealing 1,000 luxury cars. The bail was granted on grounds of parity as co-accused were previously released.

Patiala House Court granted bail to Brij Mohan Kapoor, who is allegedly linked to an interstate luxury car-lifting syndicate and is involved in the sale and purchase of used vehicles.

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The accused is stated to have been associated with a network involved in lifting high-end luxury cars across multiple states.

As per allegations, the syndicate has been responsible for the theft of around 1,000 luxury vehicles from different parts of the country.

The network was reportedly operating across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Kapoor is also alleged to have been working in the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Himachal Pradesh.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Charan Salwan on Friday granted bail to Brij Mohan Kapoor alias Bobby on Friday, subject to furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 along with two sureties of the same amount. He was arrested on February 26, 2026.

Court grants bail on grounds of parity

The court granted bail on the grounds of parity, noting that co-accused persons in the case had already been released on bail and a charge sheet had been filed against 10 accused persons.

"It is pertinent to note that a charge sheet has been filed and co-accused persons Arvind Sharma, Damandeep and Amandeep have been granted bail. Also, while the allegations are serious, it cannot be overlooked that the trial is likely to take a considerable amount of time to conclude. Keeping the accused behind the bar for an indefinite period during the trial would amount to pre-trial punishment, which is impermissible in law," JMFC Charan Salwan observed in an order dated May 8.

The alleged mastermind of the syndicate, Damandeep alias Lucky, along with Arvind, had already been granted bail earlier by the court.

Advocate Anantdeep Thakur, counsel for the accused, argued that the co-accused have been granted bail. Delhi police had filed a charge sheet after the investigation. The accused is not required to be kept in custody for investigation. In these circumstances, the accused is entitled to be released on bail.

Police Investigation and Modus Operandi

While opposing the bail plea, the investigating officer filed a reply. It was stated that the investigation of the case reveals that the accused persons alongwith their associates, are active members of an organised inter-state criminal syndicate involved in procuring stolen as well as loan-default vehicles.

It was submitted that the syndicate indulges in tampering with chassis numbers, using chassis numbers of total-loss/water-loss vehicles or numbers of some distant state, and obtaining fake registrations on the basis of forged Sale Letters, forged Form-21, and fabricated NOCs, with the active connivance of agents and officials of the Transport Authorities.

It is submitted that thereafter, such illegally registered vehicles are sold to innocent purchasers, causing wrongful loss to the general public as well as financial institutions.

An e-FIR was lodged in January 2026 at Maurya Enclave police station after a woman reported the theft of her luxury car. The case was subsequently taken over by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, which busted the interstate syndicate.

A charge sheet has been filed against 10 accused persons before the Patiala House Court.

(ANI)