    Patanjali misleading ad case: Ramdev, Balkrishna issue new ‘public apology’ after Supreme Court’s blow

    Patanjali Ayurved Limited co-founders Yoga guru Ramdev and Balkrishna issued a new public apology in newspapers on Wednesday, April 24, a day after the Supreme Court, while hearing a contempt case, questioned them on the size and visibility of an apology issued by the company for previous misleading advertisements.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

    Yoga guru Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna on Wednesday published a fresh apology in leading newspapers for misleading advertisements of Patanjali's medicinal products.  This time, the apology was bigger in size after the Supreme Court pulled up the duo for not "prominently" displaying it previously. This development comes a day after the apex court questioned them on the size and visibility of an apology issued by the company.

    "In wake of on going matter before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, we in our individual capacity as well as on behalf of the Company, unconditionally apologise for the non-compliance or disobedience of directions/orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India," reads the new "unconditional public apology" issued by Patanjali Ayurved founders Baba Ramdev and managing director Acharya Balkrishna in newspapers today.

    It further reads, “We unconditionally extend the apology for holding meeting/press conference dated 22.11.2023. We earnestly apologize for the mistake made in publishing our advertisements and it is our whole- hearted commitment that such errors will not be repeated. We undertake to abide by directions and instructions of the Hon'ble Court with due care and utmost sincerity. We undertake to uphold the majesty of the court and comply with applicable laws and directions of the Hon’ble Court of law/relevant authorities."

    Prior to this, Ramdev and Balkrishna had offered the Supreme Court a "unconditional and unqualified apology." The apology pertained to the fabrications made by the corporation in its advertising regarding the therapeutic effectiveness of its medicines.

    On Tuesday, Supreme Court reprimanded Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna, who were bombarded with questions about the prominence of the published unqualified apology in newspapers. "Is it the same size of advertisements that you normally issue in newspapers?" inquired a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah during questioning.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
