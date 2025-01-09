Passenger assaulted by railway staff on Amritsar-Katihar Express after drinking booze together (WATCH)

A passenger, Sheikh Majibul Uddin, was brutally assaulted by two railway staff members on the Amritsar-Katihar Express train after a verbal altercation, prompting swift action from railway authorities.

Lucknow: An incident of violence occurred on the Amritsar-Katihar Express train on Wednesday evening, leaving a passenger assaulted by two railway staff members. The horrific episode, captured on video by fellow passengers, has prompted swift action from railway authorities.

At the center of the incident is Sheikh Majibul Uddin, a 38-year-old truck driver from Siwan, who was traveling from New Delhi. According to police reports, Majibul had struck up a friendly conversation with two coach attendants, Vikram Chauhan and Sonu Mehto, after exchanging blankets and linens. The trio's camaraderie, however, took a dark turn when they began consuming alcohol together.

As the night wore on, a heated verbal altercation erupted between Majibul and the railway staff. The situation escalated further when Majibul allegedly slapped TTE Rajesh Kumar, who had attempted to intervene in the dispute. This sparked a violent confrontation, with Chauhan and Mehto unleashing a brutal attack on Majibul.

The footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows Majibul lying unconscious on the train floor, covered in vomit. The video captures the two staff members mercilessly kicking and striking Majibul with a belt, while hurling verbal abuse.

Fellow passengers, horrified by the assault, alerted railway authorities, who promptly intervened. The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Firozabad rescued Majibul and took him to a medical facility for treatment.

Following this, Majibul gave a written complaint, and GRP Firozabadregistered a case against Vikram Chauhan, Sonu Mehto, and Rajesh Kumar under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Northern Railway office has suspended TTE Rajesh Kumar, while Chauhan and Mehto are absconding. GRP SHO Sushil Kumar revealed that the incident began with a friendly exchange between Majibul and the railway staff, which turned sour after Majibul slapped TTE Rajesh Kumar, mistakenly identifying him as a coach attendant.

