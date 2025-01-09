Farmer dies by poisoning self at Shambu border amid ongoing protest against Centre

A farmer from Punjab, died by consuming poison at a protest site in Patiala, blaming the Modi government for ignoring farmers' demands, including a guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 4:38 PM IST

Patiala: A farmer, Resham Singh, aged 55, allegedly took his own life by consuming poison at the Shambu interstate border point in Patiala on Thursday. Singh, from Pahu Wind village in Tarn Taran district, was part of the farmers' protest, which began on February 13, 2024, at the Shambu and Khanauri interstate border points of Punjab and Haryana. The farmers were demanding a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops, among other things.

According to Sarwan Singh Pandher, a Kisan Mazdur Morcha leader, Singh owned less than one acre of agricultural land and regularly participated in the agitation. For the past 10 days, he had been sitting at Shambu. On Thursday, around 9:30 AM, Singh reached the langar site of farmers at Shambu and experienced emesis, revealing that he had consumed poison.

Singh was rushed to a government hospital in Rajpura, Patiala district, and then referred to the government Rajindra hospital in Patiala, where he succumbed to his injuries. In his dying declaration, Singh held the Modi government responsible for not responding to farmers' demands and for the deteriorating condition of Dallewal, who was on a fast-unto-death over farmers' demands.

Apart from registering a case against the Modi government, Pandher demanded compensation for Singh's family, including Rs 25 lakh, a government job for his son, and a complete loan waiver. He also announced that post-mortem of the deceased or his cremation won;t be held until these demands are met. Due to the unavailability of an ICU in the hospital, Singh was referred to a higher institute, SMO Rajpura stated.

Farmer critically injured in Khanauri

Meanwhile, a blast in a water heater at a langar site in Khanauri left Gurdial Singh, a 48-year-old farmer from Saran Patti village in Samana, Patiala district, with severe burn injuries. The incident occurred when Singh, a member of Naujwan Sabha Samana and BKU Krantikari farmer union, was rendering services at the langar site.

According to Gurnam Singh, a fellow farmer accompanying Gurdial at the Rajindra hospital's emergency ward, the victim sustained 50 percent burn injuries. "Gurdial was trying to heat water in a Desi water heater when the blast occurred," Gurnam Singh explained. "He had poured some fuel into the heater, which apparently caused the explosion."

Gurdial Singh was initially rushed to the Patran government hospital but was later referred to the government Rajindra hospital in Patiala for further treatment. His condition remains critical, with doctors battling to save his life.

