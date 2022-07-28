'Partha Chatterjee should be expelled': TMC leader after Rs 28 crore cash seized from minister's aide flat

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh stated on his official Twitter a day after the finding of large sums of money from one of the flats related to Arpita Mukherjee, a close acquaintance of detained West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee, that "he should be removed."

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Thursday asked that West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee be removed from Mamata Banerjee's cabinet and all party positions "immediately." Ghosh stated on his official Twitter a day after the finding of large sums of money from one of the flats related to Arpita Mukherjee, a close acquaintance of detained West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee, that "he should be removed."

"Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry and all party posts immediately. He should be expelled. If this statement considered wrong, party has every right to remove me from all posts. I shall continue as a soldier of TMC," he tweeted.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Chatterjee in connection with a West Bengal school employment scam. He is now in the custody of the ED.

Ghosh had hoped earlier on Wednesday that the party will take heed of public perception, since the discovery of cash from Partha Chatterjee's aide's house had brought "disgrace" to the party and "shame to all of us."

Also Read | Over Rs 28 crore, 5kg gold seized from 2nd home of West Bengal minister's aide

His remarks follow the ED's recovery of approximately Rs 28 crore in cash, at least 5 kilogramme gold, and multiple land documents from Arpita's apartment. According to press sources, money was hidden not just in the rooms but also in the flat's bathroom.

The unaccounted money was discovered five days after the agency recovered more than Rs 21 crore in cash, jewellery, and foreign currencies from Mukherjee's second property, which was also raided on July 23.

Also Read | Who is Arpita Mukherjee, the actor who became WB minister Partha Chatterjee's aide

The CBI is investigating suspected anomalies in the recruitment of Group-C and D workers as well as instructors at government-sponsored and aided schools on the recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission, as instructed by the Calcutta High Court (SSC).

Also Read | Did Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee used Arpita Mukherjee's home as 'mini bank'?