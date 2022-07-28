Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over Rs 28 crore, 5kg gold seized from 2nd home of West Bengal minister's aide

    The new seizure comes only days after Rs 22 crore was discovered in her Tollygunge residence as part of the teachers' recruitment scandal. The ED and State Bank of India (SBI) personnel were in Mukherjee's flat, where the counting began 4 p.m.

    Over Rs 28 crore 5kg gold seized by ED from 2nd home of Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee aide Arpita Mukherjee gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized at least Rs 27.90 crore in cash, Rs 4.31 crore in gold, and many silver coins from West Bengal Commerce Minister Partha Chatterjee's assistant Arpita Mukherjee's flat in Kolkata's Belgharia neighbourhood on Wednesday. According to reports, in addition to the clothes, cash was discovered in Mukherjee's toilet.  The new seizure comes only days after Rs 22 crore was discovered in her Tollygunge residence as part of the teachers' recruitment scandal. The ED and State Bank of India (SBI) personnel were in Mukherjee's flat, where the counting began 4 p.m.

    According to authorities, the procedure lasted into the early hours of Thursday morning. In addition to the cash, gold, and silver, many papers were found from Mukherjee's flat.

    The ED also raided two more of Mukherjee's flats in the same neighbourhood where the counting is presently taking place. Earlier in the day, the investigation agency searched the residence of Mukherjee's mother. She had stated that she was unaware of her daughter's affairs. The ED also visited another property in Kolkata's Ballygunge, but no damning material was found there.

    Also Read | Who is Arpita Mukherjee, the actor who became WB minister Partha Chatterjee's aide

    Earlier, Arpita Mukherjee, West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's close assistant who was detained with him in the school employment fraud, told the Enforcement Directorate that he used to stash money at her house and use it like a "mini-bank", as per report by a television news channel. The ED discovered Rs 21 crore in cash during its raid on Arpita's home on July 22. The raid's footage showed a significant mound of cash at her residence.

    Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, distanced herself from Chatterjee and stated that she wouldn't care if the Bengal minister received a life sentence if he were found guilty. While claiming that Mukherjee had previously attended Chatterjee's political rallies and shared the stage with the chief minister, the opposition has cornered the ruling TMC over the party's refusal to remove Chatterjee from his ministerial position.

    Also Read | Did Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee used Arpita Mukherjee's home as 'mini bank'?

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2022, 10:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi asks MP s 8 yr old daughter Do you know what I do know her adorable answer gcw

    'Do you know what I do?' PM Modi asks MP's 8-yr-old daughter, know her adorable answer

    Centre invites bids from pharma companies to develop vaccines diagnostic kits for monkeypox gcw

    Centre invites bids from pharma companies to develop vaccines, diagnostic kits for monkeypox

    Monkeypox WHO chief advises at risk men to reduce number of sexual partners gcw

    Monkeypox: WHO chief advises at-risk men to reduce number of sexual partners

    ICMR isolates monkeypox virus; may pave way for development of diagnostic kits, vaccines snt

    ICMR isolates monkeypox virus; may pave way for development of vaccines

    Following multiple snags, DCGA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% flights for 8 weeks - adt

    Following multiple snags, DCGA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% flights for 8 weeks

    Recent Stories

    Pictures and video: Malaika Arora shows off sexy cleavage in a see-through black high-slit gown RBA

    Pictures and video: Malaika Arora shows off sexy cleavage in a see-through black high-slit gown

    UPPSC Pre Result 2022 declared know how to check score and other details gcw

    UPPSC Pre Result 2022 declared; know how to check score and other details

    PM Modi asks MP s 8 yr old daughter Do you know what I do know her adorable answer gcw

    'Do you know what I do?' PM Modi asks MP's 8-yr-old daughter, know her adorable answer

    Vaathi first look: Dhanush plays a teacher in Venky Atluri's film (Read details) RBA

    Vaathi first look: Dhanush plays a teacher in Venky Atluri's film (Read details)

    Centre invites bids from pharma companies to develop vaccines diagnostic kits for monkeypox gcw

    Centre invites bids from pharma companies to develop vaccines, diagnostic kits for monkeypox

    Recent Videos

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon