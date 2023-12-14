Parliament security breach: Congress workers protest in Bengaluru; demand BJP MP Pratap Simha's arrest (WATCH)

Parliament breach by Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan prompts security concerns. After obtaining passes from MP Pratap Simha, they instigated a tear gas attack during Lok Sabha session. Congress protests Simha's pass issuance, demanding accountability. Two suspects intercepted on December 13 aiming for the Speaker's chair, stopped by vigilant MPs, one carrying tear gas.

The recent breach of Parliament security has sparked nationwide concerns. Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, who managed to obtain passes from BJP MP Pratap Simha, initiated a tear gas attack within the Lok Sabha session building. This incident has drawn attention to both security failures and the issuance of a pass by MP Pratap Simha.

The incident has prompted protests by Congress workers, denouncing MP Pratap Simha for allegedly providing passes to the attackers. Demonstrators are calling for his detention in connection with the breach.

On December 13, 2023, two individuals were apprehended while attempting to breach security at the Lok Sabha. Allegedly aiming for the Speaker's chair, they were intercepted by MPs present at the session. The MPs surrounded the suspects as one of them attempted to release a canister of tear gas concealed in his shoe.