The Delhi High Court, while hearing the bail plea for Parliament security breach accused Manoranjan D, called the incident a 'complete security breach'. The court questioned intelligence and will hear the matter again on March 17.

The Delhi High Court on Monday said that there was a complete security breach in Parliament in this case. The High Court was hearing the bail plea of Manoranjan D, an accused in a case linked to the opening of a colour canister in Parliament in 2023.

The division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain made the observation. The court, while considering the definition of terrorist acts, referred to the Supreme Court judgement in the larger conspiracy of the Delhi riots of 2020.

The High Court listed the matter for hearing on March 17. The court was informed that the matter is listed for arguments on the charge on February 6.

Defense Argues for Bail Citing Trial Delay

During the hearing, senior advocate K K Manan appeared for Manoranjan D and argued that the accused has been in custody for the last 2 years and that charges have not yet been framed. The Supreme Court has said time and time again that bail can be granted where the trial is delayed and can not be concluded soon.

Prosecution Opposes Bail Plea

On the other hand, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Ritesh Bahri opposed the submissions and argued that the accused persons conspired and arranged colour canisters, mobile phones, etc. Some accused were outside the parliament, while some were inside. APP Bahri further argued that havoc was created when the house was alive. Carrying a canister was a terrorist act. They terrorised the minds of parliamentarians and staff. This was a threat to the sovereignty of the country. Key witnesses are yet to be examined.

Court Questions Intelligence Failure

The court also raised a question over the intelligence: "What does intelligence say? How did they take the canister inside? It is a complete breach of security."

Case Background

This case pertains to the incident of the accused person entering the parliament by the accused person on December 13, 2023. A charge sheet has been filed against the accused persons Lalit Jha, Manoranjan, Sagar, Gopal, and Neelam Azad under UAPA and other relevant legal provisions. (ANI)