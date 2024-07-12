Paris Olympics 2024: Dr Mansukh Mandaviya chairs high-level meeting to review India’s preparation

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to the athletes, he stated, "As our athletes enter this critical phase of preparation and competition, it's essential that we ensure they are in the best physical and mental condition to excel."

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday presided over a high-level conference to assess India's Olympic Games preparations for Paris 2024. There will be 118 athletes competing in 16 sports at the Olympics in Paris, 48 of them are female. Out of the total 118 Paris-bound athletes, 26 are Khelo India athletes and 72 athletes have qualified for Olympic games for the first time.

In order to guarantee competitors get comprehensive support and to handle any problems that may emerge in the run-up to and during the tournament, Dr. Mandaviya has formed a coordinating committee. In order to give athletes the assistance they require, Dr. Mandaviya stressed the significance of collaboration among all parties involved.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to the athletes, he stated, "As our athletes enter this critical phase of preparation and competition, it's essential that we ensure they are in the best physical and mental condition to excel."

During the meeting, Dr. Mandaviya expressed satisfaction that over 80 per cent of the qualified athletes were already training at various locations in Europe, ensuring they would not encounter acclimatisation issues.

Through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), the government is dedicated to giving Indian athletes all the assistance they need to enjoy the greatest possible Olympic experience in Paris in 2024. This entails bringing in elite coaches and specialists to improve training regimens, setting up competitive exposes to provide players with essential experience, and launching campaigns for injury prevention and recovery.

Indian players would have access to a sports science-equipped recuperation clinic at the Games Village for the first time. Furthermore, India House has been established at Paris's Park of Nations, where it joins the like residences of 14 other nations, including France. Importantly, all decisions are made with a focus on the athletes' needs and perspectives.

These initiatives highlight the commitment to maximising athletes' performance and well-being and show a genuine desire to see them succeed.

Paris Olympics are slated to be held from the 26th July to 11th August, 2024.

