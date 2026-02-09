PM Modi highlighted the key role of teachers and parents in a student's life during Pariksha Pe Charcha. He advised students to manage exam stress through writing practice and proper sleep, and stressed the importance of self-improvement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the important role of teachers in shaping a student's life, saying his own teachers had a strong influence during his formative years. During the second episode of the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, the Prime Minister said that teachers and parents play a key role in guiding children towards success. PM Modi said, "I have had a huge impact from my teachers in my formative years. They used to ask us to go to the library and discuss the topic the next day. My interest in physical fitness is also because of my teachers. If you ask any great person, they will say that their mother and teachers helped shape their life."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

More Than Just Exam Prep

He also said that Pariksha Pe Charcha goes beyond board exam preparation, as it provides a platform for students to openly share their thoughts on exams, stress, expectations, and broader aspects of life. "Pariksha Pe Charcha is not just limited to preparations for board exams. When I listen to your questions, naturally, they touch my heart as well. I can sense that thoughts related to many aspects of life are constantly running through the minds of our young friends. The experiences of preparing for exams, the thoughts that come during the exam, stress, and a large number of questions related to people's expectations continuously become part of the discussion, and the very purpose of Pariksha Pe Charcha is that our young friends talk openly about these things," he said.

Tips to Manage Exam Stress

Prime Minister also advised students to focus on regular writing practice and adequate sleep to manage exam stress. He said developing the habit of solving question papers and getting proper rest helps keep the mind fresh, positive, and stress-free during examinations. "The one thing that matters most for exams is to develop the habit of solving papers, that is, of writing. Most people just read. If you practice in this way yourself, I am absolutely certain that you will not feel any stress. The second biggest thing, which people are not paying attention to today, is sleep. One must get good sleep. After getting full sleep, your mind remains very cheerful and uplifted for the rest of the time," he said.

The Importance of Self-Improvement

Prime Minister also stressed the importance of self-improvement and determination, saying that progress in life comes from constantly challenging oneself. "If one becomes content in life, then there is no further progress in life. There should always be a stubborn determination in the mind. I have said before that we should keep constantly competing with ourselves. We should also ask ourselves: Why did this change come into my life? Why was there this shortcoming? What was the reason?" he said.

PPC's Pan-India Expansion

The 2026 edition marks an expansion of PPC into a truly pan-India programme. For the first time, interactions are conducted across multiple locations covering different regions of the country, including Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Devmogra (Gujarat), Guwahati (Assam) and New Delhi. One of the most distinctive interactions took place in Assam, where the session was conducted aboard a cruise on the Brahmaputra River, symbolising regional representation and innovative outreach.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)