Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel joined the 9th 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in Gandhinagar, advising students to turn exam stress into success. He also cautioned against mobile addiction and urged them to adopt a 'Nation First' spirit.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday participated in the 9th edition of 'Pariskha Pe Charcha' with the students of Anand Niketan School in Sughad, Gandhinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to inspire students and help them overcome the fear of exams and failure. For the past eight years, this initiative has offered valuable guidance to students ahead of their annual and board examinations.

Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja, Gandhinagar Mayor Mira Patel, MLAs Ritaben and Alpeshbhai, District Panchayat President Shilpa Patel, City BJP President Dr Ashish Dave and other dignitaries joined the Chief Minister at the event.

CM's Advice to Students

Extending his best wishes to students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that exams are not a test of life, but a reflection of hard work and an opportunity to turn stress into success. He urged students to face every situation with a calm mind and maintain balance in life without getting depressed.

Commenting on the growing mobile phone addiction among students, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel advised that, just as children set aside time for study, reading, and sports, they should also allocate specific time slots for mobile use and avoid developing a constant habit of using it.

He noted that through the vision of "Viksit Bharat@2047," Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon students to shoulder their responsibilities as future citizens with a strong spirit of "Nation First." He added that this innovative 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative, launched by the Prime Minister to help children remain free from exam stress, has now evolved into a key motivation for students. CM proudly stated that the Prime Minister is perhaps the only leader in the world who directly interacts with children every year before exams to inspire them to perform better.

Education Minister on Nurturing Students

On this occasion, Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja stated that the Prime Minister launched this programme to instil the "Three S"--Sanskar (values), Samjan (understanding), and Sadachar (good conduct)--among students. Through direct interaction with the Prime Minister and recognition of their abilities, students have learned to embrace their studies while remaining free from pressure and anxiety.

The Education Minister added that education is not limited to examinations alone. As education imparts the art of living, exams are not the ultimate goal; Therefore, students should approach them with confidence in a stress-free environment. The Prime Minister has utilised 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' as a platform to instil ethics and awareness while nurturing positive thinking among students. The Minister also urged parents to guide their children with sensitivity and wisdom, and encouraged students to approach examinations as a celebratory experience.

Dignitaries in Attendance

On this occasion, the Principal Secretary of the Education Department, Milind Torawane; the Chairman of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, M.A. Pandya; the Collector, Mehul Dave; the District Development Officer, B.J. Patel; the Trustee of Anand Niketan School, Vivek Patel; and a large number of students and teachers were present. (ANI)