Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Punjab visit, accusing the BJP of making false promises for 13 years. He questioned BJP's drug control in Gujarat and its record on farmers' issues and unfulfilled promises.

Pargat Singh slams BJP over 'unfulfilled promises'

President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), Pargat Singh, hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his visit to Punjab, accusing the BJP of making promises for the past 13 years without delivering on them. He alleged that the BJP was working against Punjab’s interests and questioned its record on controlling drug abuse in Gujarat.

The remarks came amid a continuing protest by the family of Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa over his murder. Amit Shah had recently visited the family, which demanded a CBI probe into the case. A CBI team reached Mansa late at night and registered an FIR based on the family’s statements.

Reacting to the development, Pargat Singh said he did not oppose the family’s demand for a CBI investigation but questioned the assurances given by the BJP. He alleged that the BJP had been making promises for the past 13 years and said people were aware of its record.

Questions drug control in Gujarat

Targeting the BJP over the drug issue, Pargat Singh referred to Gujarat, where the party has been in power for around 30 years, and claimed that drug abuse had still not been brought under control. He alleged that medicinal drugs were coming to Punjab from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Cites farmers' protest, Modi's past assurances

Pargat Singh further accused the BJP of working against Punjab’s interests on issues concerning farmers and labourers. Questioning the BJP’s promises, he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance of depositing Rs 15 lakh in people’s bank accounts and his promise to double farmers’ income, alleging that these commitments had not been fulfilled.

He also claimed that instead of farmers’ incomes doubling, 700 farmers had lost their lives during the farmers’ protest. Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, Pargat Singh said people should understand his statements in the opposite sense. (ANI)