Rahul Gandhi alleged Purnia MP Pappu Yadav was arrested as 'political vendetta' for demanding justice in a NEET aspirant's death case in Patna. He accused the BJP-NDA of derailing the case and protecting the criminals to silence dissenting voices.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Purnia MP Pappu Yadav was arrested for demanding justice in the death case of a NEET aspirant in a hostel in Patna.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that Pappy Yadav's arrest is "an act of political vendetta" aimed at intimidating the voices in connection with the case. "Standing firmly as the voice for justice for this daughter was fellow MP Pappu Yadav ji. His arrest today is clearly an act of political vendetta, aimed at intimidating and silencing every voice that demands accountability," he said.

Pappu Yadav was arrested on Friday after he failed to appear in an alleged land dispute case from 1995. The Purnia MP had expressed fear about his safety. "I have doubts that these people might have killed me. I will go straight to the Court. I will not go to the police station. If they want, they can house arrest me," he said.

'BJP-NDA Derailing the Case'

The Congress leader accused the BJP-NDA alliance of attempting to "derail" the case and "harass the family" to protect the criminals. "The suspicious death of an aspirant student for NEET in Patna under mysterious circumstances, and the entire sequence of actions that followed, have once again exposed the deep rot in the system. When the victim's family demanded a fair investigation and justice, the same old BJP-NDA playbook came into play--derail the case, harass the family, and shield the culprits with the power of the state," he said.

Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over the increased crime against women and criticized government's tendency to "sit with eyes shut to this horrifying reality." "The most alarming fact is that this incident does not appear confined to a single case. It points toward a terrifying conspiracy and a dangerous pattern, where more daughters are falling victim, and those in power sit with eyes shut to this horrifying reality. This is not politics; it is a question of justice. It is a question of the honour and safety of Bihar's daughters," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Govt's 'Terrifying' Attitude

Party leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi also expressed "utter shock" over the case, saying that from the FIR to investigation to action, everything has been "made suspicious". "The case of rape and murder of a student preparing for NEET in a Patna hostel is utterly shocking. The government's attitude after this case came to light is even more terrifying. From the registration of the FIR to the investigation and action--everything has been made suspicious. Who is all this being done to protect?" Priyanka Gandhi posted on X.

Condemning the arrest of Pappu Yadav, she added, "From Hathras and Unnao to Ankita Bhandari and Patna--wherever atrocities against women occur, BJP governments stand with the accused instead of delivering justice to the victim. The arrest of MP Pappu Yadav, who has raised his voice in this case, is yet another link in this chain of insensitivity."

"The agenda of the BJP and their allies is clear--they stand with injustice and oppression," she said.

Bihar Govt Recommends CBI Probe

The Bihar government has recommended a CBI probe into the death of the NEET student after the family of the victim has raised doubts over the investigation, alleging connivance of the administration behind her death.

According to the police, a NEET aspirant died during treatment in Patna. While there were reports of an alleged sexual assault, the police said that the doctors have not confirmed sexual or penetrative assault in the case. Patna Police suspended two officers on Sunday in connection with the incident. (ANI)