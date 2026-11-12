Hyderabad's Panjagutta Police Station will become India's first AI-based station in December. The pilot project integrates AI for filing complaints in 10 languages, managing case investigations, and optimizing citywide patrolling efficiency.

Hyderabad Launches India's First AI-Powered Police Station

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said that Panjagutta Police Station is being developed as the country's first AI-based police station. He revealed that, as per the directions of DGP C.V. Anand, IPS, all services in this station are being integrated with state-of-the-art AI technology under a pilot project.

On Wednesday, the CP conducted a surprise inspection of Panjagutta Police Station. On the occasion, he directly spoke to the complainants who came to the station and enquired about their problems. Later, he enquired in detail about the performance of each staff member in the station and the duties they were performing. He personally inspected the AI technology arrangements being made in the station, along with ACP Murali Krishna and Inspector Jahangir.

Pilot Project Launch and Implementation

He said that the AI police station will be launched as a pilot project in the first week of December by the DGP. He explained that after comprehensively examining the results here, this system will be implemented in all stations across the state.

AI-Driven Complaint and Case Management

He explained that through the 'Sethu' kiosk already installed at the station reception, victims can lodge their complaints in nearly 10 languages, and AI technology will translate them into the local language and send them to the concerned officers within moments. He said that everything, from FIR registration to case diary, investigation reports, and charge sheet preparation, will be done using AI.

City CP V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, said that by analysing details like congestion, hostels, commercial complexes, and crime history in the Panjagutta area, Blue Colts and the patrolling system will be run more efficiently, and special training is being given to staff on the use of technology.