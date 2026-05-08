BJP MLA Ratna Debnath confirms a bomb attack in Panihati's Ward 14, injuring 7, and blames TMC. This comes amid widespread post-poll violence in West Bengal, with clashes also reported between BJP and TMC supporters in Howrah.

Bomb Attack in Panihati

Ratna Debnath, the newly elected BJP MLA from Panihati, confirmed that a bomb attack took place in Ward No 14 of Panihati. "It didn't happen in front of my house; it happened in Ward No. 14. Two people were seriously injured. Seven people were hospitalised, two of whom are in critical condition," Debnath told ANI on Friday. She also intensified her attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying, "If the TMC had won today, who knows how much violence would have occurred. They (TMC) are the ones who are committing violence. I have gone to the police station and filed a complaint. Action will be taken against the culprits."

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However, her election agent, Joy Sara, on Thursday, denied that any incident occurred directly near her residence, claiming instead that the blast took place in Ward No 2 of Panihati. "Such an incident hasn't happened here, but a bombing has occurred in Ward No. 2 of Panihati. These people are trying to create an atmosphere of fear by spreading rumours... the administration has been asked to take action on this... The people of Panihati, like the people of Bengal, wanted freedom from this syndicate rule and criminal rule. That is why the BJP government was elected here. We are ready to do whatever is necessary to keep this situation intact," he said. "If necessary, the administration's role here should be in line with the way the government is functioning in UP. The administration should be given a free hand so that no one can dominate the area here," Sara added.

Police Confirm Post-Election Incidents

Meanwhile, police officials on Friday confirmed that they have taken cognisance of post-election incidents in the region. Purba Medinipur SP Angshuman Saha told ANI, "We came to conduct a security assessment. A meeting was held regarding security arrangements in the surrounding areas. There haven't been many reports of post-election violence here, but there have been some incidents, which the police have taken cognisance of and made arrests."

Clashes Erupt in Howrah

Meanwhile, the Chaurabasti area of Shivpur in Howrah turned into a flashpoint of political violence on Thursday after clashes reportedly broke out between supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leaving at least one person injured and triggering panic in the locality.

Howrah City Police said swift action was taken to bring the situation under control, with additional forces deployed in the area. "A political clash had taken place, resulting in one injury. Police reached the spot immediately and brought the situation under control. All individuals involved will be arrested," said Police Commissioner Akhilesh Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders alleged that their workers were attacked during post-election celebrations. Howrah BJP President Gouranga Bhattacharya claimed that a group led by Shami Ahmed alias Bore opened fire and hurled bombs at BJP supporters. A resident also alleged that multiple rounds of firing and bomb blasts took place during the clash.

Statewide Unrest and Election Aftermath

A series of alleged post-poll violence and clashes have been reported, with BJP party offices being vandalised across several districts in West Bengal after the party's victory in the state.

In the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, the BJP won 207 seats, whereas the TMC, which has been in power in West Bengal for the past 15 years, won 80 seats. (ANI)