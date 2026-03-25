Former Union Minister MJ Akbar dismissed Pakistan's offer to mediate in the US-Iran war, calling Islamabad a 'postman' and a 'subservient ally' of the US. He contrasted this with India's position as a 'proud nation with strategic autonomy'.

Amid efforts by Pakistan to pitch itself as a mediator in the war between Israel-US and Iran, former Union Minister MJ Akbar has said that Islamabad "is not a mediator, only a postman, only a courier" and that Americans are comfortable with Pakistan "because it has always been a loyal American voice".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Pakistan a subservient ally, India an equal'

In an interview with ANI, MJ Akbar said that the United States considers Pakistan "a subservient ally" whereas India is a proud nation with strategic autonomy, "with our own viewpoint, with our own policy" and "we are equals of America".

"I think it's extremely important to remember that Pakistan is not a mediator. Pakistan is only a postman. Pakistan is only a courier. The real negotiation is being done between emissaries of Donald Trump and the Iranians. Everybody else is a cutout. In terms of using Pakistan, the Americans are comfortable with Pakistan because Pakistan has always been a loyal American voice," he said.

He was asked about Pakistan positioning itself as a mediator between the US-Israel's war against Iran.

MJ Akbar, who is also a noted author, said there "is no love-hate relationship when it comes to the Pentagon and the Pakistani army".

"The deal was signed in 1954. The deal was made three years before that, when Pakistan agreed to allow America unilateral use of Pakistan territory as a base. That base is still being used by America. So America considers Pakistan a subservient ally. We are equals of America. That is the difference," he said.

"We are a proud nation with strategic autonomy, with our own viewpoint, with our own policy. We are friends of America, but that doesn't mean we agree with America on every issue, nor does it mean that we are stenographers who will take dictation from any superpower," he added.

Diplomatic Overtures and Responses

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on X, had offered to host talks for ending war between Israel-US and Iran.

"Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the WAR in Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond. Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict," he had said in a post on X.

Iran has responded negatively to an American proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict insisting that any cessation of hostilities will only occur on Tehran's "own terms and timeline," a senior political-security official told state broadcaster Press TV on Wednesday.

Iran said it will end the war when it decides to do so and "when its own conditions are met," the official told Press TV emphasizing Tehran's resolve to continue its defence and inflict "heavy blows" on the enemy until its demands are fulfilled.

US Conditions and Israeli Concerns

Israel's media reported earlier that US President Trump and his administration have 15 conditions for Iran as its terms for ending the current conflict.

According to Israel's Channel 12, citing an unnamed official in the US, Washington has also informed Jerusalem of its negotiations. However, the report said that Jerusalem is concerned that Trump and his team want to push for "a framework agreement" with Iran, rather than insisting on these demands as a condition for halting the war.

The conflict between Israel and the US on one side and Iran on the other started on February 28. The war, which has entered its fourth week has caused disruptions in energy supply chains, and raised global concerns. (ANI)