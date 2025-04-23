An Intelligence Bureau officer, Manish Ranjan, was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack while vacationing with his family. Ranjan, a native of Bihar, was on leave under the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) scheme.

Hyderabad: An Intelligence Bureau officer stationed in Hyderabad was among the victims of Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Pahalgam while vacationing with his family. According to IB sources, Manish Ranjan, a native of Bihar, was shot dead in front of his wife and children.

Ranjan was on leave and had travelled to Kashmir on Sunday as part of a summer holiday under the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) scheme.

Preliminary reports indicate that his wife and children survived the attack, although their condition is still being confirmed by authorities. Ranjan had been serving in the ministerial wing of the IB’s Hyderabad unit for the past two years and was residing in the department’s official quarters.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed his shock and strong condemnation over the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He labeled the attack as a cowardly act, emphasizing that such incidents will not break the resolve and strength of the Indian people.

CM Revanth Reddy urged the Union government to take the harshest possible measures against the terrorist organizations responsible for the attack.

At least 28 tourists were killed and several others injured on Tuesday when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Pahalgam, a well-known tourist hotspot in Jammu and Kashmir. This attack marks the deadliest incident since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The Resistance Front, a terrorist group linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and supported by the ISI, claimed responsibility for the assault.

The attack’s timing appeared deliberate—it occurred during US Vice President JD Vance’s four-day visit to India and on the same day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Saudi Arabia to strengthen diplomatic relations. Just before the attack, Pakistan’s Army Chief, Asim Munir, delivered a provocative speech highlighting the military’s ongoing role in supporting cross-border terrorism.