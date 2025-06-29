Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee launched a personal attack on fellow MP Mahua Moitra, calling her “anti-woman” and blaming her for “breaking up a 40-year marriage,” as their public feud continues after a rape case row.

Kalyan Banerjee's personal attack on Mahua Moitra

Referring to Moitra’s marriage with former Odisha MP Pinaki Misra, Banerjee accused her of breaking up a long-standing marriage. “She has broken up a 40-year marriage and married a man who is 65 years old. Did she not hurt the woman who was his wife?” he said.

He added, “Mahua returned from her honeymoon and started fighting with me. She calls me anti-woman, what is she then?”

Feud follows outrage over rape case comments

The fresh outburst from Banerjee came after Moitra slammed him over his controversial statement on the gangrape of a law student in South Kolkata. Banerjee had said, “Women should be careful about whom they go out with,” which drew criticism for blaming the survivor.

Moitra called out the remarks, tagging her party’s statement on X and writing, “Misogyny in India cuts across party lines. The difference is that TMC condemns these disgusting comments no matter who makes them.”

The Trinamool Congress distanced itself from Banerjee’s and MLA Madan Mitra’s comments, saying their views were personal and not endorsed by the party. It reaffirmed its stand of “zero tolerance” for crimes against women.

Old tensions resurface between the two MPs

This is not the first time the two MPs have clashed. In April 2025, Moitra and Banerjee had a bitter argument at the Election Commission office in New Delhi. Reports said Moitra even asked security officials to 'arrest him'.

The conflict began after Moitra’s name was reportedly removed from a party document. Later, a leaked WhatsApp chat between Banerjee and MP Kirti Azad showed Banerjee calling her a 'versatile international lady'.

Case update and arrests

Three people have been arrested in connection with the law student's gangrape, Manojit Mishra, a former student and youth wing member of TMC, and two current students, Promit Mukherjee and Zaid Ahmed.

Police said Manojit raped the student while the others recorded the act and used the video to blackmail her.

The case has sparked political debate, with women’s safety and party accountability being questioned across party lines.