On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, PM Modi, and other leaders paid tribute to the 26 victims, reaffirming India's unified resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and reaffirmed the country's resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms, marking one year since the deadly incident that claimed 26 lives.

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In a post on X, the Vice President said, "I solemnly remember the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack." He added that the loss continues to be deeply felt, stating, "The innocent lives lost in that gruesome and dastardly act of terror remain etched in our collective memory. I pay heartfelt tributes to those we lost and stand in solidarity with their families, whose grief is immeasurable. They will forever be remembered."

Reiterating India's commitment against terrorism, he said, "Such acts of brutality can never shake our resolve to uphold peace, unity, and the enduring values of humanity." He further added, "We remain firm in our determination to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

PM Modi, Delhi LG Also Pay Homage

Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, also paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, marking the completion of one year since the incident. In a post on X, he said, "We remember the victims of the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack one year ago." He further added that such acts of violence cannot weaken the nation's unity or determination, stating, "Terrorism seeks to break our spirit, but it has only succeeded in hardening our resolve."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the 26 victims of the attack, reiterating the country's unified stand against terrorism. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the lives lost would "never be forgotten" and expressed solidarity with grieving families. "As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," Modi stated.

Recalling the Heinous Attack

The terror attack, carried out in Pahalgam, one of Jammu and Kashmir's prominent tourist destinations, had shocked the nation after Pakistan-backed terrorists entered a village and killed 26 civilians. The assailants reportedly targeted victims based on their religious identity, drawing widespread condemnation and outrage across the country.

Operation Sindoor: India's Decisive Response

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK). The Indian armed forces struck multiple terror launchpads linked to groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen, significantly damaging their operational capabilities.

The operation triggered retaliatory actions from Pakistan, including drone attacks and cross-border shelling, leading to a brief four-day military escalation. Indian forces responded with precision strikes, reportedly targeting key radar installations in Lahore and areas near Gujranwala. Following the escalation, both countries agreed to a ceasefire on May 10 after communication between their respective Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO).

Army Reaffirms 'Decisive' Stance

On the eve of the anniversary, the Indian Army also recalled the operation, underlining its message of deterrence. "When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is served. India stands united," the Army said. (ANI)