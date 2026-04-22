On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, Rajesh Narwal, father of slain Lt Vinay Narwal, shared his enduring grief, stating that happy memories of his son now cause the most pain, while also expressing pride in his sacrifice.

Marking one year since the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the life of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal along with 25 others, his father Rajesh Narwal on Monday reflected on a year of enduring grief, while expressing pride in his son's service and sacrifice for the nation.

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Recalling his son's life and sacrifice, Rajesh described the emotional struggle of coping with the loss, stating that the happiest memories have now become the most painful. He said that moments such as Vinay's recent wedding, achievements during training and success in examinations, which once brought immense joy, now intensify the sense of absence.

A Father's Grief: 'Good Memories Trouble You the Most'

Speaking to ANI on the eve of the first anniversary of the Pahalgam attack, Rajesh said, "For the first few months, it felt like he would return from duty. But as days passed, and now a year is almost over, the fact is the fact. The grief, the sorrow, it's hard to describe and even harder to bear. It's very painful because the memories come back, and it's the good memories that trouble you the most. From childhood until now, the joy of his wedding, his stories during training, and his success in exams have brought so much happiness. Now I yearn for those things."

He further recalled the moment he received the news of his son's death, describing the emotional shock and disbelief. "It will be a year tomorrow. I remember that moment, I was sleeping, and then I got the bad news. Life wasn't life anymore. It felt like he would come back. I knew it, but my mind wouldn't accept it. It is very painful because I remember him, and it is the good memories which trouble me," he said.

Rajesh also spoke about the lifelong burden of the loss, noting that while the grief is personal, the nation has also lost a brave soldier. "This burden, carrying this grief for a lifetime, how difficult will that be? It's a huge problem, but I have to live with it. Unfortunately, it happened to me in a very bad way, right after his marriage, after achieving everything in life. Regarding the government's action (Operation Santroor) as a father, what satisfaction can there be? Satisfaction isn't there because this problem isn't just mine. He wasn't just my son; he was this country's son, a national asset," he added.

Sharing his day-to-day struggle, Rajesh said that every day feels overwhelming as he comes to terms with the reality of his son's absence. "Every single day feels like a mountain. It's hard to even get through it. Initially, for many months, it felt like it because he was a soldier and would come on leave every few months. I thought he would come back. He will definitely come back. But truth is truth; we know it, yet the mind wouldn't accept it. I used to say this then, and I'm saying it now as well. I can't feel them anymore, only memories remain. We used to hear in movies and stories that only memories are left behind. Now, I truly understand the depth of that sentence. The good memories trouble me; you can't feel, see, or talk to him anymore," he said.

Indian Army's Stern Message on Attack Anniversary

Meanwhile, on the eve of the first anniversary of the attack, the Indian Army also recalled Operation Sindoor and issued a strong message against terrorism. "When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is Served. India Stands United," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army said in a post on X, accompanied by a graphic message stating, "Some boundaries should never be crossed. India does not forget."

Pahalgam Attack and 'Operation Sindoor'

On April 22, 2025, the nation was left shocked after terrorists carried out an attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, a region known for its scenic landscape and tourism. In the attack, Pakistan-backed terrorists entered a village and killed 26 people. In the cross-border communal attack in Pahalgam, the assailants questioned victims about their religion before carrying out the killings, making it a targeted communal attack that drew widespread condemnation across the country.

As India mourned the loss, what followed was decisive action by the Indian armed forces in the form of Operation Sindoor. Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Following the incident, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The Indian armed forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. In response, Pakistan carried out drone attacks and shelling, leading to a four-day conflict between the two countries. Indian forces conducted retaliatory strikes, targeting and destroying radar installations in Lahore and near Gujranwala, demonstrating strong defensive and offensive capabilities. Following the escalation, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted the Indian DGMO, and both sides agreed to a ceasefire on May 10.

As the nation marks the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, tributes continue to pour in for the victims, while reaffirming India's unwavering commitment to fight terrorism and ensure national security. (ANI)