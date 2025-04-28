The Indian government on Monday raised strong objections to the BBC’s coverage of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian government on Monday raised strong objections to the BBC’s coverage of the Pahalgam terror attack. In an article titled "Pakistan suspends visas for Indians after deadly Kashmir attack on tourists," the BBC referred to the terror attack as a "militant attack," prompting the Narendra Modi government to write to the BBC’s India head, Jackie Martin.

The External Publicity Department of the Ministry of External Affairs has said the country's "strong sentiments" have been conveyed to Jackie Martin (India Head, BBC) regarding their reporting on the terror attack, sources have said.

A formal letter on BBC referring to terrorits as militants has also been sent. The government, the sources said, will monitor BBC's reporting.

Several social media users had pointed out that the headline read as if "India killed the tourists".

In the BBC's article published last week, the British public service broadcaster reported: "Pakistan has responded with tit-for-tat measures against India as tensions soared following a militant attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 tourists."

Reacting to the development, BJP's Kerala unit chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote on X, “All foreign channels including @BBCWorld must know that their license to broadcast in India is a privilege, and is subject to the rules and laws of India. If you start pushing ur prejudices and biases, odds are that you will loose your access to the Indian audience/market.”

Pakistani YT channels BANNED

Meanwhile, the government also banned 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels with a total of 63 million subscribers for spreading fake news, disinformation and Pakistani deep state propaganda on terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

The YouTube channels have been banned on the Union Home Ministry's recommendations.

The banned platforms include YouTube channels of news outlets Dawn, Samaa TV, ARY News, Bol News, Raftar, Geo News and Suno News. YouTube channels of journalists Irshad Bhatti, Asma Shirazi, Umar Cheema and Muneeb Farooq have also been banned. Other handles that have been banned include The Pakistan Reference, Samaa Sports, Uzair Cricket and Razi Naama.

India has cracked down hard against Pakistan, suspected of having played a key role in the Pahalgam terror attack. New Delhi has suspended the Indus Water Treaty and visa services for Pakistani nationals. Islamabad has responded that it has the right to suspend all bilateral pacts with India, including the Simla Agreement.