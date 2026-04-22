J&K CM Omar Abdullah and LG Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on its one-year anniversary, reaffirming their commitment to end violence and expressing solidarity with the bereaved families.

Leaders Pay Tribute on Attack Anniversary

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, marking one year since the deadly incident that claimed 26 lives, and reaffirmed his commitment to end violence and suffering in the region.

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In a post on X, Omar Abdullah said, "One year on, we remain united against terror and against violence. We remain resolute in our desire to rid Jammu and Kashmir of suffering and innocent deaths."

He further added that efforts will continue to ensure such incidents are not repeated, stating, "We remain committed to doing everything to ensure it never happens again."

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, Abdullah said, "We also remain in eternal solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones a year ago in that cowardly attack."

The CM concluded by paying homage to the victims, saying, "May the souls of the victims of the terror attack rest in peace."

Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha also paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, marking one year since the incident.

In a post on X, he recalled the tragedy and said, "Humble tributes to the innocent souls who lost their lives in the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam on this day in 2025."

He further emphasized that the loss continues to be deeply felt and remembered across the region, adding, "Their memory endures indelibly in our hearts. My thoughts and prayers are with their families," while expressing solidarity with the bereaved families and honouring the victims of the attack.

The Attack and India's Response

The terror attack, carried out in Pahalgam, one of Jammu and Kashmir's prominent tourist destinations, had shocked the nation after Pakistan-backed terrorists entered a village and killed 26 civilians. The assailants reportedly targeted victims based on their religious identity, drawing widespread condemnation and outrage across the country.

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK). The Indian armed forces struck multiple terror launchpads linked to groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen, significantly damaging their operational capabilities.

The operation triggered retaliatory actions from Pakistan, including drone attacks and cross-border shelling, leading to a brief four-day military escalation. Indian forces responded with precision strikes, reportedly targeting key radar installations in Lahore and areas near Gujranwala.

Following the escalation, both countries agreed to a ceasefire on May 10 after communication between their respective Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO).

On the eve of the anniversary, the Indian Army also recalled the operation, underlining its message of deterrence. "When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is served. India stands united," the Army said. (ANI)