AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has urged Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to intervene amid reports the Race Course Mosque in New Delhi faces demolition. He noted the mosque is a gazetted waqf property and that the Delhi Waqf Board has not been constituted.

Owaisi Urges Intervention

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday urged Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to intervene immediately amid reports that the Race Course Mosque in New Delhi is facing demolition.

In a post on X, Owaisi said the case "needs Kiren Rijiju's urgent intervention" and listed three concerns, stating that the Mosque is a gazetted waqf property but the waqf board has not intervened. He also highlighted that there is no Delhi Waqf Board at present. "1. Despite the masjid being a gazetted waqf property since 1977, the waqf board did not challenge the demolition order. Neither did it make any effort to resolve the issue 2. Even the Waqf Amendment Act protects the masjid since it’s ‘waqf by user.’ And all such properties registered in the past continue to be protected. But still no effort was made. 3. It’s the Minister’s job to resolve the matter since the Delhi Waqf Board hasn’t been constituted since 2023 but the CEO of the Board could have intervened, that also did not happen," he said.

AAP MLA Alleges Demolition Plans

His remarks follow a statement by Amanatullah Khan, AAP MLA in the Delhi Assembly and former Delhi Waqf Board chairman. Khan said the mosque's imam, Maulana Haroon, told him that the Centre's Land and Development Office (L&DO) is set to demolish the mosque in the coming week.

"This is the Race Course Mosque, which is in New Delhi. The mosque's imam, Maulana Haroon Sahab, told me that in the coming week, the central government's LNDO department is going to demolish this mosque. This mosque predates independence and is also on the NDMC's heritage list. Tomorrow, I myself will go there," Khan posted on X.