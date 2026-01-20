AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at PM Modi's remarks on infiltrators, questioning the BJP-led Centre's failure to fence the India-Bangladesh border in 11 years and highlighting contradictions in India's foreign and security policies.

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong warning against infiltrators, asserting that India cannot allow illegal entrants to snatch the rights of its poor and youth, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday launched a sharp counterattack on the BJP-led Centre, questioning its failure to fence the India-Bangladesh border despite being in power for the last 11 years.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI exclusively, Owaisi also raised concerns over instability in Bangladesh, India's trade diplomacy with the United States, and the government's push to attract Chinese investment, alleging contradictions in New Delhi's foreign and security policies. "The BJP has been in power for the last 11 years, but they are not able to do fencing on the India-Bangladesh border. Instability in Bangladesh is not good for us...Trump's representative says that because Modi ji did not call, the trade deal did not happen. We are asking China to invest in India, the China that during the operation Sindoor helped Pakistan by all means and technology.....Who will answer these things?" he said.

Addressing a gathering at the BJP headquarters in the national captial PM Modi warned about infiltrators across the country, saying, "We must continue to face every challenge with our full strength. Today, a very significant challenge before the country is that of infiltrators. No one in the world accepts infiltrators in their country, and India too cannot allow infiltrators to rob its poor and youth of their rights."

Owaisi rejects Rohingya allegations

Responding to allegations against AIMIM over the presence of Rohingyas in Telangana, Owaisi rejected the charge and accused the BJP of politicising the issue. Referring to the situation in Bihar, he said the BJP had raised similar claims without taking any formal steps. "In Bihar, the BJP talked about infiltrators. They did not submit even one Form 7 there, and dishonoured the people of Seemanchal there by making this an issue," he said.

Questioning the intent behind the allegations, Owaisi said authorities had a legal mechanism if there were genuine concerns. "Who is stopping them? If there are Rohingyas in Telangana, then submit Form 7, and if their names are in the voters' list, delete their names. Making this an issue and defaming a community and a part of the city is not right," Owaisi added.

AIMIM's election plans

On the question of wether the AIMIM will content election in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Owaisi said the party would take a decision after holding consultations with senior leaders and MLAs. "Will talk to various members of the party, Adil Hassan, Akhtarul Iman, who is Bihar AIMIM in-charge, Tausif Alam, Murshid Alam and many more MLAs are there. We will havea discussion and then decide on it. After speaking to our party leaders, we will take the right decision at the right time," Owaisi said.

AIMIM not a religious party: Owaisi

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi further said that his party should not be viewed through a religious lens, asserting that it works for people from all communities. "If anyone sees AIMIM through the lens of religion, then they are making a big mistake. We are working for everyone. Even among the people gathered outside to seek resolution of their issues from me...right now, there may be around 300 people, and nearly 100 of them would be Hindus," Owaisi said. (ANI)