On the anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama attack, AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi paid solemn tribute to the forty CRPF personnel who lost their lives, while calling for decisive government action against cross-border terrorism. Speaking in Hyderabad, Owaisi expressed his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to completely dismantle the terror infrastructure sponsored by neighbouring Pakistan.

Owaisi Urges PM to Uproot Terrorism

Owaisi said, "On this day, 14th February 2019, terrorists attacked in Pulwama, resulting in the loss of forty CRPF soldiers' lives. We remember them and express our condolences to the brave soldiers who were killed. I am hopeful that the Prime Minister will uproot terrorism that is being sponsored by our neighbouring country."

Remembering the 2019 Pulwama Attack

Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district witnessed one of the deadliest terror attacks when as many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on February 14, 2019.

The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was caused by a suicide bomber, according to a local news agency.

India launched a series of counter-terror operations, including airstrikes at terror camps in Pakistan.