    Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav blessed with baby girl, says 'God sent a gift...'

    Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday took to Twitter to announce the birth of his first child. Sharing a picture with the newborn, he said that God sent a daughter as a gift. Take a look.

    Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav blessed with baby girl says God sent a gift
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

    Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshree Yadav were blessed with a baby girl on Monday (March 27). He made the announcement on Twitter with a photo with his newborn daughter. Taking to Twitter, Yadav wrote: "God has been pleased and sent a gift in the form of a daughter." 

    The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader's sister Rohini Acharya too expressed her happiness on Twitter: "My house now echoes a joyous squeal. God has given such a gift of happiness."

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal was among the first ones to congratulate the minister. 

    On December 9, 2021, Tejashwi Yadav got married with his lifelong friend Rajshree Yadav. She was born in Rewari, Haryana, but has spent her whole life in Delhi. Tejashwi and Rajshree attended DPS school in RK Puram, New Delhi, together.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
    Video Icon