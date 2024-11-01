Over 100 answer sheets missing at Calcutta University: Bengali postgraduates students face uncertain future

120 answer sheets of postgraduate Bengali students went missing from Calcutta University. The majority of the missing scripts belong to a college in South 24 Parganas. The university is considering options for affected students, including re-examination or using their highest marks in another first-semester subject.

First Published Nov 1, 2024, 4:59 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 4:59 PM IST

Answer sheets have gone missing from Calcutta University, not just one or two, but over a hundred. Calcutta University has lost the answer sheets of 120 postgraduate Bengali students, jeopardizing their future. Multiple authorities at Calcutta University have refused to comment.

University sources say that the postgraduate Bengali course is taught in 19 colleges. The exam was held in April. Most of the 120 missing answer sheets belong to a college in South 24 Parganas. Students from two colleges in Kolkata are also affected. All are first-year students.

University sources say the matter was discussed at the syndicate meeting. It was decided to give two options to the affected students: retake the exam or use their highest marks in another first-semester subject as the score for the missing Bengali paper. However, the Vice-Chancellor has yet to approve this decision.

University sources say the ruling party's student wing has threatened to protest and has attacked Governor CV Ananda Bose. The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad claims the Governor and Vice-Chancellor are prioritizing their interests, leaving the students' future in jeopardy.

Calcutta University authorities have not yet commented, but sources say discussions are ongoing, and they are considering the students' best interests.

