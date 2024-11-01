Delhi dry days in November: Liquor sales prohibited on THESE key dates

The excise department has also clarified that there will be no compensation for licensed retailers for the mandatory suspension of liquor sales, and any violation of these guidelines could lead to fines and penalties.

Delhi dry days in November: Liquor sales prohibited on THESE key dates AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 4:28 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

The Delhi Excise Department has announced that liquor sales in the national capital will be restricted on two days in November: The first day: November 15 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti; the second day: November 24 on the occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas. These designated "dry days" align with key national holidays and religious observances, during which the retail sale of alcohol will be prohibited across the city.

This directive from the excise department requires all the licensed shops selling alcoholic beverages to shut down on such important days to honor the cultural and religious sentiments associated with them. But restaurants, club els, bars and other permitted premises including those with L-15 and L-15F license to serve alcoholic drinks are free to serve to their resident guests on these dry days.

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs

The excise department has also clarified that there will be no compensation for licensed retailers for the mandatory suspension of liquor sales, and any violation of these guidelines could lead to fines and penalties.

In India, "dry days" are enforced during various national and cultural observances, such as Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti, along with select religious festivals that vary by region.

Long weekends in November 2024: Here's when to plan your next vacation

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UPI sets new record with 16.5 billion transactions worth Rs 23 lakh crore in October shk

UPI sets new record with 16.5 billion transactions worth Rs 23 lakh crore in October

Kerala police report accuse Karnataka BJP MLA of funneling hawala fund to Kodakara dmn

Kerala police report accuse Karnataka BJP MLA of funneling hawala fund to Kodakara

Artemon Aerospace's loitering UAV: Reinventing drone operations for Indian Navy dmn

Artemon Aerospace's loitering UAV: Reinventing drone operations for Indian Navy

Over 100 answer sheets missing at Calcutta University: Bengali postgraduates students face uncertain future AJR

Over 100 answer sheets missing at Calcutta University: Bengali postgraduates students face uncertain future

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts dmn

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts

Recent Stories

Charli XCX's 'Brat' named Collins Word of the Year 2024. Here's what it means shk

Charli XCX's 'Brat' named Collins Word of the Year 2024. Here's what it means

Virat Kohli's EPIC dance moves to 'My Name is Lakhan' sets fans at Wankhede stadium abuzz, WATCH viral video shk

Virat Kohli's EPIC dance moves to 'My Name is Lakhan' sets fans at Wankhede stadium abuzz, WATCH viral video

Govardhan Puja 2024: Shubh muhurat, timing, rituals, significance of Annukut Puja RBA

Govardhan Puja 2024: Shubh muhurat, timing, rituals, significance of Annukut Puja

Urfi Javed talks about her abusive father and childhood trauma RBA

Urfi Javed talks about her abusive father and childhood trauma

WHO sounds alarm: Tuberculosis on the rise following COVID-19 pandemic AJR

WHO sounds alarm: Tuberculosis on the rise following COVID-19 pandemic

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon