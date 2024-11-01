Delhi dry days in November: Liquor sales prohibited on THESE key dates

The excise department has also clarified that there will be no compensation for licensed retailers for the mandatory suspension of liquor sales, and any violation of these guidelines could lead to fines and penalties.

The Delhi Excise Department has announced that liquor sales in the national capital will be restricted on two days in November: The first day: November 15 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti; the second day: November 24 on the occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas. These designated "dry days" align with key national holidays and religious observances, during which the retail sale of alcohol will be prohibited across the city.

This directive from the excise department requires all the licensed shops selling alcoholic beverages to shut down on such important days to honor the cultural and religious sentiments associated with them. But restaurants, club els, bars and other permitted premises including those with L-15 and L-15F license to serve alcoholic drinks are free to serve to their resident guests on these dry days.

In India, "dry days" are enforced during various national and cultural observances, such as Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti, along with select religious festivals that vary by region.

