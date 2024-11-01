Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs

The victim is identified as Subhashree, died on October 28. Initially, Das claimed that his wife had attempted suicide and took her to a Bhubaneswar hospital. However, medical staff declared her brought dead.

In a tragic incident, a man from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife with the help of two girlfriends after she found out of his extramarital affairs. The accused, Pradyumna Kumar Das, was arrested along with the two women involved, identified as Rosy Patra and Ajita Bhuiyan.

The victim is identified as Subhashree, died on October 28. Initially, Das claimed that his wife had attempted suicide and took her to a Bhubaneswar hospital. However, medical staff declared her brought dead. Das also reported her alleged suicide attempt to the police, who registered an unnatural death case and sent her body for post-mortem.

The post-mortem report revealed significant details, uncovering bruises on Subhashree's neck and hands and confirming her death resulted from an overdose of anaesthesia. Following the report, authorities brought in Das for further questioning, during which he admitted to the crime, revealing his involvement with the two women and their role in the murder plot.

According to the investigation, Das's extramarital affair with Rosy and Ajita had put a strain on his marriage. After the fights intensified, Subhashree moved back to her parents home. On October 28, Das persuaded her to meet him at Rosy Patra residence. Police came to know that Rosy and Ajita, who worked in a pharmacy, gave an anaesthesia injection to Das.

When Subhashree arrived, Das and his accomplices allegedly forced her to take two anaesthesia injections, resulting in her death.

Latest Videos