Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs

The victim is identified as Subhashree, died on October 28. Initially, Das claimed that his wife had attempted suicide and took her to a Bhubaneswar hospital. However, medical staff declared her brought dead.

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 3:18 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 3:18 PM IST

In a tragic incident, a man from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife with the help of two girlfriends after she found out of his extramarital affairs. The accused, Pradyumna Kumar Das, was arrested along with the two women involved, identified as Rosy Patra and Ajita Bhuiyan.

The victim is identified as Subhashree, died on October 28. Initially, Das claimed that his wife had attempted suicide and took her to a Bhubaneswar hospital. However, medical staff declared her brought dead. Das also reported her alleged suicide attempt to the police, who registered an unnatural death case and sent her body for post-mortem.

The post-mortem report revealed significant details, uncovering bruises on Subhashree's neck and hands and confirming her death resulted from an overdose of anaesthesia. Following the report, authorities brought in Das for further questioning, during which he admitted to the crime, revealing his involvement with the two women and their role in the murder plot.

According to the investigation, Das's extramarital affair with Rosy and Ajita had put a strain on his marriage. After the fights intensified, Subhashree moved back to her parents home. On October 28, Das persuaded her to meet him at Rosy Patra residence. Police came to know that Rosy and Ajita, who worked in a pharmacy, gave an anaesthesia injection to Das.

When Subhashree arrived, Das and his accomplices allegedly forced her to take two anaesthesia injections, resulting in her death.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts dmn

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts

ISRO launches India's first analog space mission in Leh, aims to simulate extraterrestrial life shk

ISRO launches India’s first analog space mission in Leh, aims to simulate extraterrestrial life

Minister Kiren Rijiju celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh, meets Chinese PLA Troops at LAC dmn

Minister Kiren Rijiju celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh, meets Chinese PLA Troops at LAC

Dr Bibek Debroy's demise: An irreparable loss for the nation, says Yogi Adityanath vkp

Dr Bibek Debroy's demise: An irreparable loss for the nation, says Yogi Adityanath

Long weekends in November 2024: Here's when to plan your next vacation AJR

Long weekends in November 2024: Here's when to plan your next vacation

Recent Stories

Tips and tricks to reduce irritation after shaving vkp

Tips and tricks to reduce irritation after shaving

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss vkp

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss vkp

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts dmn

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts

ISRO launches India's first analog space mission in Leh, aims to simulate extraterrestrial life shk

ISRO launches India’s first analog space mission in Leh, aims to simulate extraterrestrial life

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon