Outgoing RBI chief Shaktikanta Das thanks Modi government, finance ministry for collaboration

He expressed his appreciation for the contributions of various stakeholders in the financial sector, as well as experts, economists, industry bodies, and organizations in sectors like agriculture, cooperatives, and services.

Outgoing RBI chief Shaktikanta Das thanks Modi government, finance ministry for collaboration AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 12:53 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

Shaktikanta Das, the outgoing Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Tuesday (December 10) expressed his gratitude as he wrapped up his six-year tenure at the helm of the central bank. Reflecting on his time as the RBI Governor, Das stressed the strong fiscal-monetary coordination that helped the country navigate through multiple challenges, particularly during the tumultuous global economic conditions in recent years.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Das thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity to serve the nation as the head of the RBI. "Immensely grateful to the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi for giving me this opportunity to serve the country as Governor RBI and for his guidance and encouragement. Benefited a lot from his ideas and thoughts," he wrote.

BEST bus disaster in Mumbai: Death toll in fatal Kurla tragedy climbs to six, 49 injured (WATCH)

Das also thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her unwavering support and highlighted the fruitful fiscal-monetary coordination under her leadership. He credited this collaboration for helping address the challenges India faced in the past six years, especially the unprecedented global shocks caused by the pandemic and geopolitical uncertainties.

He expressed his appreciation for the contributions of various stakeholders in the financial sector, as well as experts, economists, industry bodies, and organizations in sectors like agriculture, cooperatives, and services.

"A BIG thank you to the entire Team RBI. Together, we successfully navigated an exceptionally difficult period of unprecedented global shocks," he said.

Das was appointed the 25th Governor of the RBI in December 2018 after the sudden resignation of Urjit Patel. His appointment followed a period of tensions between the RBI and the government over issues like surplus transfer and the autonomy of the central bank. Das's leadership, however, saw a resolution of these conflicts, helping restore market confidence and smooth governance.

Actress assault case: Survivor writes to Prez over access of memory card after no action taken on complaints

During his tenure, Das also oversaw record dividends to the government, with the RBI handing over Rs 2.11 lakh crore this year, the highest-ever dividend in the bank's history. His leadership was seen as highly in sync with the Modi government’s expectations, marked by stability and collaboration.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UP SHOCKER! Woman dies after doctors leave sponge inside body during hysterectomy; DM orders probe shk

UP SHOCKER! Woman dies after doctors leave sponge inside body during hysterectomy; DM orders probe

'When you work 70 hours...': Netizens roast Narayana Murthy over Rs 50 crore lavish Bengaluru apartment vkp

'When you work 70 hours...': Netizens roast Narayana Murthy over Rs 50 crore lavish Bengaluru apartment

Kerala: 65-year-old woman allegedly murdered in Pothencode; suspect arrested anr

Kerala: 65-year-old woman allegedly murdered in Pothencode; suspect arrested

Who is Rishi Parti, the business tycoon who bought most expensive penthouse in Gurugram for Rs 190 crore? gcw

Who is Rishi Parti, the business tycoon who bought most expensive penthouse in Gurugram for Rs 190 crore?

'Aankh sekne jaa rahe hain': Lalu Yadav's sexist jibe at Nitish Kumar's women's rally sparks row (WATCH) shk

'Nayan sekne jaa rahe hain': Lalu Yadav's sexist jibe at Nitish Kumar's women's rally sparks row (WATCH)

Recent Stories

UP SHOCKER! Woman dies after doctors leave sponge inside body during hysterectomy; DM orders probe shk

UP SHOCKER! Woman dies after doctors leave sponge inside body during hysterectomy; DM orders probe

Vivo T3x to Realme Narzo 70 Turbo Upgrade NOW! 5 best smartphones below Rs 15,000 to buy before 2024 ends gcw

Upgrade NOW! 5 best smartphones below Rs 15,000 to buy before 2024 ends

Actor Dharmendra faces legal trouble: Summoned in Garam Dharam Dhaba cheating case; Read on NTI

Actor Dharmendra faces legal trouble: Summoned in Garam Dharam Dhaba cheating case; Read on

'When you work 70 hours...': Netizens roast Narayana Murthy over Rs 50 crore lavish Bengaluru apartment vkp

'When you work 70 hours...': Netizens roast Narayana Murthy over Rs 50 crore lavish Bengaluru apartment

Kerala: 65-year-old woman allegedly murdered in Pothencode; suspect arrested anr

Kerala: 65-year-old woman allegedly murdered in Pothencode; suspect arrested

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon