BEST bus disaster in Mumbai: Death toll in fatal Kurla tragedy climbs to six, 49 injured (WATCH)

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the BEST bus was heading towards Andheri on route A322 when it lost control. Over a stretch of approximately 100 meters, the bus collided with 30 to 40 vehicles before crashing into an RCC column of the Solomon Building, damaging its compound wall.

The death toll from the tragic BEST bus accident in Mumbai’s Kurla West climbed to six, with 49 others injured, officials confirmed on Tuesday (December 10). The incident took place on Monday night along SG Barve Marg when a bus veered out of control, ramming into pedestrians and vehicles, before crashing into a residential building.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the BEST bus was heading towards Andheri on route A322 when it lost control. Over a stretch of approximately 100 meters, the bus collided with 30 to 40 vehicles before crashing into an RCC column of the Solomon Building, damaging its compound wall.

Delhi's pollution struggle: Improved AQI fails to cover troubled areas

Three victims were declared dead on arrival at Bhabha Hospital on Monday night. By Tuesday, the toll had risen to six. Officials have identified the driver as Sanjay More, who has been detained for questioning.

Preliminary investigations suggest the bus’s speed suddenly accelerated after the driver lost control. The transport body confirmed that the vehicle involved was a 12-meter-long electric bus manufactured by Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech, which BEST had acquired on a wet lease.

The accident caused widespread damage, dragging and damaging vehicles and ploughing through pedestrians before halting inside a residential society, Buddha Colony.

In response to the incident, the Mumbai Police closed SG Barve Marg, one of Kurla’s busiest roads, for traffic. BEST has redirected buses on 10 alternate routes to accommodate the disruption.

Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna, architect of Bengaluru's IT boom, passes away at 92

Barve Road is a critical link connecting Kurla station to various destinations, including the Bandra-Kurla Complex, making it a vital route for daily commuters.

BEST officials expressed their condolences and assured a thorough investigation into the incident. The BMC and the transport body have deployed teams to assist victims and manage traffic flow in the area.

Latest Videos