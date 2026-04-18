The Opposition will write to PM Modi demanding the old Women's Reservation Bill. INDIA bloc parties will hold press conferences nationwide, stating they support reservation but accuse the government of using the bill to alter the political map.

Opposition Demands Old Bill, Plans Nationwide Campaign

The Opposition will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand the implementation of the old Women's Reservation Bill, Sources said.

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As per the Sources on Saturday, Parties in the INDIA bloc will hold press conferences across the country to state that they support women's reservation, but the government was trying to change the political map of the country under its guise. During the meeting, all leaders congratulated one another, and Sonia Gandhi expressed her gratitude to all her allies.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the final day of the special sitting, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi urged the Centre to reintroduce the original Women's Reservation Bill, a day after the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, failed to pass in the Lok Sabha during the special Parliament sitting. Priyanka Gandhi challenged the government to bring back a version of the bill that had previously received broad political consensus. "They (Centre) should bring the old women's bill, the one which was passed by all parties, immediately on Monday. Hold Parliament on Monday, bring the bill and let's see who is anti-woman. We will all vote and support you," she told ANI.

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Explained

The One Hundred and Sixth Constitutional Amendment Act, 2023 (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam), passed in 2023 by Parliament, provides for 33% (one-third) reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

Government Bill Fails in Lok Sabha

Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA government on Friday failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill, which was linked to implementing women's reservation through delimitation. In the voting held after a marathon debate, 298 members supported the bill while 230 opposed it, leading to its defeat.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed that the bill did not pass as it fell short of the constitutional threshold. The government had introduced three interlinked legislations, including the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, but Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju later said the remaining bills would not be pursued.

The Delimitation Controversy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier accused opposition parties of blocking a key reform aimed at granting 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, maintained that they support women's reservation but opposed linking it with delimitation, calling the move an attempt to alter India's electoral structure.

The special sitting of Parliament was held amid the campaign for the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.