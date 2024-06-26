NEET scam: Culprits planned Rs 300 crore profit through paper leaks; report

The NEET scam involves culprits aiming to earn Rs. 300 crore through leaked exam papers. Warning in March hinted at the leak before the May exam. Bijender Gupta, linked to 24 years of such scams, predicted the NEET paper's leak in a viral video. The operation targeted 700 students for profit, implicating others like Sanjeev Mukhia and arrested Vishal Chaurasia.

Reports have revealed that the culprits of the NEET scam had planned to earn Rs. 300 crore through paper leaks, as it recently came to light. In March, a warning was issued about the possible leak of the NEET exam question paper, which was held in May for medical course admissions. Allegedly, a draft of the NEET question paper was being offered for sale at an exorbitant price of Rs. 300 crore.

Accused Bijender Gupta, purportedly involved in question paper leaks for over two decades, had made predictions about the NEET question paper leak during a televised sting operation earlier this year. The video footage from March has since gone viral, shedding light on his claims.



Gupta's alleged involvement spans various high-profile exam scams, including the Odisha Recruitment Commission in 2023, Bihar Public Service Commission, and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission question paper leaks. His purported expertise in orchestrating such leaks reportedly spans 24 years.



An undercover operation by an English channel captured Gupta discussing the NEET question paper leak, claiming it targeted around 700 students with an anticipated profit of Rs. 200 to 300 crores. He suggested that the leaks typically occur during transportation of the question papers.

Furthermore, Gupta mentioned knowing other key figures in the NEET scandal, including accused Sanjeev Mukhia, who is currently missing, and Vishal Chaurasia, who has been arrested in connection with the case.

