Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis slammed the opposition, accusing them of plotting a 'regime change' outside democratic means. The row, linked to SIR protests, saw Congress defend the term while other BJP leaders accused the opposition of promoting anarchy.

Fadnavis accuses opposition of plotting 'regime change'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday accused the opposition of seeking to "topple" the Central government outside the democratic process, saying its opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was a pretext for a “regime change”.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said, “Since there is no remote possibility of them getting elected through the votes of eligible voters in a democratic manner, the ‘truth’ finally slipped out. Their plot to seize power by creating anarchy in the country has been exposed!”

Questioning the opposition's stance on SIR, he said, “Why do they oppose ‘SIR’? Because they want a ‘regime change.’”

"It is precisely because they have no chance of coming to power through elections that they talk about a ‘regime change’!” he added.

“They want to topple the government—but not through democratic means!... Opposition to ‘SIR’ is merely a pretext; the real opposition is directed at democracy itself,” he said, alleging that the opposition's campaign against SIR was directed at democracy itself.

“The true opposition is against your vote and mine—the votes of eligible citizens,” he added.

Fadnavis further called on people to decide whether they supported democracy or those advocating a change of regime. “Now, we must decide: do we want democracy, or do we want those who talk about a ‘regime change’? For the sake of democracy, there is no alternative to ‘SIR’!” he said.

His remarks come as the controversy erupted after senior advocate Prashant Bhushan described the ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a “fight for regime change”, while All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora referred to the Gen Z movement in Bangladesh. The BJP has interpreted these remarks as evidence of an attempt to bring down the Modi government outside the electoral process, an allegation rejected by the opposition.

Chidambaram defends 'regime change' as normal in a democracy

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday defended the use of the term "regime change," describing it as a normal political process in a democracy. He said why the ruling party was displaying “feigned rage” over its use in a democracy.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, "Why is the BJP apoplectic with feigned rage over the use of the phrase 'regime change'? 'Regime change' is normal in a democracy."

BJP hits back at Opposition

Countering senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's defence of the phrase "regime change," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson CR Kesavan accused Rahul Gandhi of harbouring an "anti-democratic, emergency-style mindset" and endorsing "mobocracy."

Taking to X, Kesavan slammed Gandhi for sharing platforms with individuals advocating extra-constitutional methods and street turmoil instead of distancing himself from their rhetoric.

"When Rahul Gandhi fails to condemn Prashant Bhushan’s anarchic calls for 'regime change' and revolution involving bloodshed, but instead addresses a joint press conference with him, it reflects Rahul Gandhi's anti-democratic, emergency-style mindset. When Rahul Gandhi is yet to denounce Neha Bora’s toxic rant glorifying regime change in Bangladesh as an inspiration, but merrily shares a public platform with her, it reflects his endorsement of the politics of mobocracy," Kesavan wrote.

Earlier at a press conference in Lucknow on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the Congress and its allies of using youth-led protests against the CEC to fuel political unrest, alleging that they were seeking 'regime change' along the lines of Bangladesh. He also alleged that the opposition was attempting to destabilise the country by turning young people into “pawns in the politics of disorder”.

“The developments that have taken place in Delhi over the past few days raise several serious questions. It appears that the Congress and its political allies, both directly and through their affiliated organisations, are attempting to channel the energy of young people not into constructive activities and nation-building, but into instruments of political confrontation and the spread of chaos,” Singh said.

The exchange comes amid an escalating war of words between the BJP and the Congress over remarks linking the ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to the idea of “regime change”.