Congress leader KC Venugopal hinted at action against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, with sources revealing the Opposition is planning a no-confidence motion. The move comes amid allegations that the Opposition is being sidelined in the House.

'Opposition Sidelined': Venugopal

Venugopal criticised the functioning of the Lok Sabha, alleging that the opposition is being sidelined and not allowed to raise its voice on important issues.

Speaking to the reporters in the Parliament complex, Venugopal said, "As per the Parliamentary rules, the Leader of Opposition is a shadow Prime Minister. But here, the LoP is not being allowed to speak in the House. The government can say anything and attack anyone."

"The Speaker is himself making allegations against the Congress women MPs, but there is no space for the opposition in this House at all and they are not even allowed... This kind of attitude against the opposition never happened before... wait for the action," the Congress MP from Kerala said.

He also alleged that the Leader of the Opposition was not allowed to raise points on the trade agreement, saying, "The government wants to preserve the Parliament for itself."

"US-India trade deal was somewhat shocking and the Leader of Opposition wants to mention a few things about it to the Speaker, but that was also not allowed. The government wants to preserve the Parliament for itself," Venugopal said.

This comes in the backdrop of the Opposition alleging that the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was not allowed to speak in the House during the discussion on the motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

INDIA Bloc Discusses Motion

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav said all opposition parties will follow the decision of senior leaders of the INDIA alliance regarding the no-confidence motion.

"Whatever decision the senior leaders of the INDIA alliance take, all Opposition parties will stick to it," Yadav told reporters.

According to sources, the discussion on the non-confidence motion was held at a meeting chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge this morning. (ANI) (ANI)