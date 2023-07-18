Opposition leaders consider to use 'INDIA' as new name for UPA Front: Report

During a dinner meeting held last night, all participating political parties were requested to suggest names for the alliance. These suggestions will be discussed and consensus will be reached during the deliberations.

As 26 opposition parties convene in Bengaluru today to strategize and form a united front against the BJP in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, reports suggest that the name "I-N-D-I-A" is being contemplated as a unifying symbol. This proposed name aims to bring together the diverse parties under a common banner, emphasizing their shared objective of countering the ruling party's influence. The opposition leaders are determined to streamline their strategy and present a cohesive front in their quest for electoral success in the upcoming national elections.

During the meeting, the proposed acronym "I-N-D-I-A" (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance) has emerged as a potential name for the mega opposition front aimed at challenging the ruling party.

The initial day of the meeting was characterized by informal discussions and a dinner gathering. Today, the meeting is expected to become more formal, focusing on deliberations regarding the name of the grand alliance. At the dinner meeting held the previous day, all participating political parties were invited to suggest names for consideration. These suggestions will be thoroughly discussed, and efforts will be made to reach a consensus during the ongoing meeting.

Additionally, two sub-committees will be established. One will focus on finalizing a common minimum program and communication points, while the other will strategize a joint opposition program consisting of events, rallies, and conventions.

Prominent opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as chief ministers from West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, former chief ministers from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, and party presidents and leaders from several parties were present at the meeting.

