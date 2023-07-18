Supreme Court lifts Gauhati HC's order of putting stay on Wrestling Federation Of India elections

During the hearing, the Supreme Court addressed the petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association, challenging the interim order passed by the Gauhati High Court that had stayed the WFI's election process.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday (July 18), overturned the order issued by the Gauhati High Court that had put a stay on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections. Justices Aniruddha Bose and S Venkatanarayana Bhatti not only lifted the stay but also issued a notice on the petition.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court addressed the petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association, challenging the interim order passed by the Gauhati High Court that had stayed the WFI's election process.

The counsel representing the petitioner informed the bench that a third party had intervened before the high court on Sunday, resulting in the stay order. The counsel further expressed concern over the delayed elections within the Wrestling Federation.

As the Supreme Court intervened in the matter, it has paved the way for the resumption of the WFI elections and has provided an opportunity for further examination of the petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association.

Following the arguments presented, the bench proceeded to issue a notice and stayed the order of the high court, as per reports. The high court had scheduled July 28 as the next hearing date for the petition.

Originally slated for July 11, the WFI elections faced a setback when the Gauhati High Court stayed the polls in response to the plea filed by the Assam Wrestling Association (AWA), which sought the right to participate in the election process.

In its plea, the state association contended that it should be recognized as an affiliated member of the WFI, granting it voting rights. Despite the Executive Committee's endorsement of the association's recognition on November 15, 2014, the national federation denied it. On June 25, the last day to submit names for the electoral college, the Gauhati High Court intervened and stayed the elections.

With the Supreme Court now stepping in, the order of the high court has been temporarily suspended, allowing for a notice to be issued and further examination of the matter. This decision paves the way for the resolution of the ongoing dispute and the resumption of the WFI elections.