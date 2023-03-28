Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pinarayi Vijayan govt strangling local-self bodies in Kerala: Opposition

    Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is strangling the local-self bodies in Kerala. 

    Opposition leader V D Satheesan slams Kerala govt for disruption of functioning of local self-governments ANR
    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 2:58 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader V D Satheesan on Tuesday said that the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala is strangling the local-self bodies in the state. He said that the state government overturned decentralisation. With only a few days until the end of the fiscal year, he claimed that the government had interfered with the functioning of local bodies by failing to disburse the project allocation.

    Satheesan said, "Even the local bodies are unable to pass the bill. If there is a spillover, the plan for the following year will likewise be disrupted. To avoid using treasury funds, the government is employing odd strategies. To finish the work that has been halted owing to incorrect payment, the time should be extended by at least one month."

    He added, "A letter will be sent to the Chief Minister in this regard. UDF representatives will protest for one hour on March 31 in all local-self bodies. There are bills pending in treasury that costs about Rs 13,223 crores."

    The Opposition leader also accused the government of concealing financial shortage. He criticised the government for taking 20 days for the preliminary report on the Brahmapuram fire. Satheesan. He questioned the logic behind the claim that the fire at five locations wasn't a coup. Also, he enquired as to the results of the investigation of the contractor, who was allowed to proceed by the Chief Minister and the ministers.

    Meanwhile, party leaders and supporters will hold a satyagraha in front of Raj Bhavan on April 5 on the issue of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. 

    Satheesan added, "K Surendran's remarks against CPM women leaders were indecent, and surprisingly, the CPM leaders are silent, including the Chief Minister and the party secretary. Why is the CPM not taking a case against Surendran? If CPM hesitates, Congress will file a case on misogynistic remarks."

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2023, 2:58 PM IST
