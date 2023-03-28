Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I will abide, happy memories spent here....' Rahul Gandhi agrees to vacate 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow

    The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asked to vacate his bungalow in Delhi after his disqualification as an MP, wrote stating that he would abide by the eviction notice.  "Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," he said.

    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday responded to the eviction notice issued to him following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha and said he would abide by the eviction notice.

    In his letter, he wrote: "As an elected Member of the Lok Sabha over the last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here," "Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," he added.

    Since 2005, Rahul Gandhi, who made his political debut in 2004 as an MP, had lived at the home. He was disqualified as an MP on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat convicted him in a defamation case linked to his "Modi surname" comments and sentenced him to two years in jail. The Congress has said he will file an appeal against the Gujarat court's judgment. He has been given 30 days to file an appeal.

    The Lok Sabha Housing Committee wrote to the Congress politician requesting that he leave his residence at 12 Tughlaq Lane by April 22. He could keep the bungalow until April 22, according to a letter from the Deputy Secretary of the Housing Committee, but after March 23—the day the court's judgement condemning him—the allocation of the housing was judged to have been revoked.  

