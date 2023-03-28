Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmapuram fire: Soaring temperature led to another fire, says police report

    According to the police, a detailed investigation confirmed there was no sabotage

    Brahmapuram fire: Soaring temperature led to another fire, says police report ANR
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 1:41 PM IST

    Kochi: According to a preliminary investigation report issued by Kerala Police concerning the most recent fire at the Brahmapuram Solid Waste Treatment plant, there is no proof that the fire in Brahmapuram was deliberately set. The Kochi City police Commissioner submitted the report to the Director General of Police (DGP) the other day.

    The report submitted by the Kochi City Police Commissioner also states there is still a possibility of fire in the plant. 

    Also read: 'I will abide, happy memories spent here....' Rahul Gandhi agrees to vacate 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow

    The statements of the employees of the plant and the officials of the contract company were recorded. The probe team checked CCTV cameras and mobile phones. According to the police, after a detailed investigation, they confirmed there was no sabotage and gave a report. 

    The police report also indicates that soaring temperature might be a reason for the second fire. The bottom of the waste piles continue to have high temperatures.

    The Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi witnessed another fire last day in sector 7 of the 110-acre dump yard, just two weeks after a massive fire.

    Earlier on March 2, an unknown fire engulfed the waste plant, and only after 12 days of collective efforts was the fire completely extinguished. The incident grabbed national attention and stirred political controversy in Kerala. The National Green Tribunal had asked the Kochi Corporation to pay a compensation of Rs 100 crore. The Kerala government conducted health surveys and scientific studies to understand the impact of the fire on humans and the environment.

    According to reports, the Kochi Municipal Corporation was ordered to pay compensation for corrective actions and to take care of the victims' public health issues because they had long-term neglect of their obligations that contributed to this tragedy. The Opposition had slammed the ruling party alleging mystery in the contract given for waste management.

    Also Read: 'No guests after 10 pm...': Bengaluru society's bizarre rules for bachelors leave netizens fuming

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2023, 1:41 PM IST
