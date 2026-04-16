Union Minister Ramdas Athawale asserted that opposing delimitation is 'anti-women' as it's key for women's reservation. While Chirag Paswan supported this, DMK's T. Sumathy opposed linking reservation with the 'draconian' delimitation bill.

Athawale: 'Opposing Delimitation is Anti-Women'

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that opposing the delimitation process is "not right" and asserted that women's reservation and increase in seats will be achieved only through delimitation.

Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, "Seats will also increase in the legislative assemblies. Everyone has the right to give suggestions, but opposing the delimitation bill is like taking an anti-women stance."

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He further added, "I think it is not right to oppose delimitation. Only after delimitation will the seats increase. It is through delimitation that women will get a reservation."

Paswan Supports Women's Reservation Bill

Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan also supported the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a long-pending demand.

Paswan said, "This demand has been decades old. Providing women's reservation is essential. In such a situation, it is beyond my understanding why efforts are being made to deprive women of these rights."

He added, "Sometimes reservation within reservation is made the basis, sometimes the number of seats is made the basis. First, everyone worked to pass it, but now, at the time of implementation, the opposition is protesting against it."

DMK Protests 'Draconian' Bill Linkage

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Dr T. Sumathy opposed the linkage of delimitation with the reservation issue, saying the party would continue to protest.

She said, "Our Chief Minister M K Stalin has asked the Tamil Nadu people as well as the party functionaries, members of Parliament to wear black dress as a mark of protest against the forthcoming draconian, dishonest, harmful delimitation bill."

She added, "DMK will always support the Women's Reservation Bill... Why should it get linked with this draconian delimitation, which cuts down the power share of all the southern states, is the major concern."

Bills Introduced in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition

The Delimitation Bill, 2026, along with the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after the Opposition pressed for a division against the move to introduce three Bills, instead of a voice vote.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla initiated the division to move to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026. The Opposition members in the Lok Sabha had pressed for a division against the move to introduce the bill.

As per the final division, there were a total of 251 AYES and 185 NOES out of the total 333 votes. With the 251 AYES majority, all three Bills, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Special Parliament Session Convened

Meanwhile, the government has convened a special sitting of Parliament from today to April 18 to pass the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

The government has been seeking opposition support for passing the amendment bill to implement the women's reservation bill from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls on the basis of the 2011 census. (ANI)