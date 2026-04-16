PM Modi warned the Opposition they would 'pay a price' for opposing the women's reservation bill. He highlighted women's growing political consciousness and urged parties to unanimously pass the bill, calling it a move in favour of democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a stern warning to the Opposition for their objection to the The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 bill that seeks to implement women's reservation from the 2029 Lok Sabha election, stating that if they oppose, they "will pay a price for a long time", emphasising women's growing participation in the decision-making process Participating in the debate in Lok Sabha, PM Modi noted that the time demands to involve more women in the parliament decision-making process, giving them the right to whose idea was initiated 25-30 years ago.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM highlights women's 'political consciousness'

PM advised the Opposition not to make a mistake by opposing the bill, highlighting Women's "political consciousness" and their ability to influence decisions. "25-30 years ago, those who opposed women's reservation didn't let their opposition go below the political surface. Don't make the mistake of thinking that today. In the last 25-30 years, among the sisters who have won at the grassroots level in panchayat election systems, there is a political consciousness. Earlier, they stayed quiet, understood, but didn't speak. Today, they are vocal. Therefore, today, whichever side or opposition there is, those millions of sisters who have been represented in panchayats, who have deeply seen people's joys and sorrows, are agitated," PM Modi said.

"In the last 25--30 years, women have become leaders at the grassroots level. They're not just here; they're there too, influencing your decisions. Those who oppose this today will have to pay the price for a long time," he added.

Appeal for Unanimous Support

As he appealed to the Opposition to unanimously pass the bill, PM Modi said that the bill is in favour of democracy and no single person will get credit for it, urging them not to give it a "political spin". "This will be in favour of the country's democracy, it will be in favour of the country's collective decision-making, and we will all be entitled to the credit. Neither the Treasury Department nor Modi will be its rightful owner, nor will everyone sitting here be its rightful owner. I would like those who smell politics in this to examine their own perspectives over the past 30 years and see if there is any benefit in this. I believe there's no need to give it a political spin," he said.

Bills Introduced Amid Opposition Concerns

The Delimitation Bill, 2026, along with the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after the Opposition pressed for a division against the move to introduce three Bills, instead of a voice vote.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla initiated the division to move to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026. PM Modi sought unanimous support for the bills. Opposition parties have raised strong concerns over the Delimitation Bill. (ANI)