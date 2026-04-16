PM Modi challenged opposition parties in the Lok Sabha, stating their opposition to the Delimitation Bill would politically benefit him. He urged for unanimous passage, offering shared credit and even ads to thank everyone for the historic move.

PM Modi on Opposition's 'Political Self-Interest'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took potshots at the opposition parties who are opposing the Delimitation Bill which is being discussed in the Lok Sabha along with the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, stating that some people think that he has "political self-interest" in the bills and that if they oppose the legislations, "it is natural that I will gain political benefit".

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Participating in the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill for early implementation of the Women's Reservation Act in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said there will be shared credit if the bills are passed and that he is ready for advertisements tomorrow thanking everyone, ready to get everyone's photo printed. He said that if the bills are unanimously passed, no one will gain any political advantage. "Here, some people think that there is a political self-interest of Modi in this. If they oppose it, it is natural that I will gain political benefit, but if they walk along, no one will gain any political advantage. We don't want credit," he said. "As soon as this gets passed, I'm ready to run ads tomorrow thanking everyone, ready to get everyone's photo printed. Take the credit...Whichever photo you want printed, I'm ready to get it printed at government expense," he added.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The Delimitation Bill, 2026 were introduced and taken up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

'An Auspicious Opportunity': PM Urges Swift Implementation

PM Modi pitched for the implementation of the women's reservation bill from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls and said MPs must not let this important opportunity slip away. He said there are some important moments in the life of a country and the mindset of the society and the capability of the leadership can capture that moment and turn it into an asset for the nation.

"Discussion on this important bill began this morning. Many members have raised various issues, and we will provide detailed and accurate information to the House on those matters. That is why I do not wish to go into those specifics. There are some important moments in the life of a country. At such a time, the mindset of the society and the capability of the leadership capture that moment and turn it into an asset for the nation, creating a strong legacy. In the history of India's parliamentary democracy, these are such moments," he said.

"The need was that when this idea was first conceived 25-30 years ago, and the need was felt, we should have implemented it, and today we have brought it to a mature stage. According to the need, it is also improved from time to time, and this is the beauty of democracy. Ours is the Mother of Democracy. Our democracy has been a development journey for thousands of years, and all of us in this House have the auspicious opportunity to add a new dimension to this development journey," he added.

Shaping a New Political Culture

He urged MPs to give a new direction to the country by passing the bills taken up by Lok Sabha. "I said at the outset that we are all fortunate to have the opportunity to participate in such an important, nation-building process involving half the country's population... We MPs must not let this important opportunity slip away. Together, we Indians are going to give the country a new direction. We are going to make a meaningful effort to infuse our governance system with sensitivity. This will not only shape the nation's politics, but it will also determine the direction and condition of the country," he said.

The Prime Minister said several members raised different concerns during the discussion and said the bills are aimed at strengthening women's participation in governance and shaping a new political culture. "We are providing a new direction to the country. We are trying to create a positive impact. This will shape a new direction in the political sphere. I feel fortunate to be part of a moment that brings half of the population into policy-making," he said. "Women have not forgotten those who have stood against their rights," he added.

Viksit Bharat is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'

He said the vision of Viksit Bharat does not mean only rail, road or infrastructure. "Viksit Bharat stands for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," he said.

Opposition parties have said they are in favour of early implementation of the Women's Reservation Act but are strongly opposed to the Delimitation Bill. (ANI)