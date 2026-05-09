Congress MP Manickam Tagore claims opponents are trying to stop TVK's Vijay from becoming TN CM. Another Congress leader condemned ally DMK for violence. Congress and Left parties have now extended support to Vijay's TVK, which is short of a majority.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday alleged that political opponents who lost public support are now trying to stop TVK chief Vijay from becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu despite the people's mandate.

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Manickam Tagore acknowledged a delay in the TVK gaining support from smaller parties to touch the majority mark of 118 seats, and said, "Power may delay the people's verdict, but it can never suppress it forever."

'How many more obstacles are they going to create?'

In a post on X, Tagore wrote, "Those who were defeated by the people are once again rearing their heads and attempting to prevent Mr Vijay from becoming Chief Minister. How many more obstacles are they going to create against the people's democratic choice? Power may delay the people's verdict, but it can never suppress it forever. This struggle for the people's rights and justice will continue. "

Congress Condemns DMK Over Protest Violence

Meanwhile, the Congress leader S Rajesh Kumar strongly condemned the former ally DMK's alleged violent response to a Congress protest held in Mayiladuthurai against Tamil Nadu Governor, initially denying Vijay the opportunity to form the government.

In the statement issued on Friday, he said the Congress party had organised a democratic protest condemning what it described as the Governor's "murder of democracy" in Mayiladuthurai. He alleged that some individuals associated with the DMK behaved in a politically indecent manner during the protest.

"The actions of the Governor, who today staged a murder of democracy in Mayiladuthurai, were condemned by the Indian National Congress party through a protest that took place. The manner in which some individuals affiliated with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) behaved during this protest represents the peak of political indecency. When a political party conducts a protest in a democratic manner to express its views, attacking those who participate in it is an act that cannot be justified in any way. Differences of opinion may exist; however, violence and threats are antithetical to democracy," the statement read.

S Rajesh Kumar added, "In the political history of Tamil Nadu, such intolerant approaches have rarely found a place. This incident, which goes against political culture and democratic traditions, is strongly condemnable. Those affiliated with the party involved in this matter must immediately take appropriate action and ensure that such events do not recur. Likewise, the police must not stand by idly watching the spectacle; they should identify those involved in the incident and take stringent legal action. It must be remembered that the people will never accept any attempt to disrupt peace for political gain. The Indian National Congress party's stance is that democracy and political civility must be protected in Tamil Nadu."

Shift in Political Alliances

Congress and DMK, long-standing allies and part of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the State and the INDIA bloc in the Centre, have found themselves in opposite corners. As Vijay-led TVK searched for allies for a post-poll alliance, Congress, which won five seats, extended its support and quit the SPA.

Meanwhile, CPI and CPI(M) have also extended support with their two seats each to the TVK, which emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the elections. (ANI)