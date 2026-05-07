Deputy Chief of Air Staff Awadhesh Kumar Bharti said that during Operation Sindoor, Indian forces destroyed 13 Pakistani aircraft, struck 11 airfields and 9 terror camps, with 'proof available for everyone to see'.

Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, on Thursday said that during Operation Sindoor, Indian forces had "destroyed 13 Pakistani aircraft" and struck "11 airfields", adding that the "proof is available for everyone to see."

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Speaking at a briefing on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Air Marshal Bharti said Indian forces had also targeted nine terrorist camps on May 7, 2025. "We struck and decimated their 9 terrorist camps on 7th May. The proof is there for everybody to see. We struck 11 of their airfields. We destroyed 13 of their aircraft either on the ground or in the air, including one high-value airborne asset at a record distance of 300 kilometres plus," he said.

'Victory is measured by hard facts'

He further emphasised that Pakistan had failed to inflict any significant damage on Indian military or civilian infrastructure. Air Marshal Bharti also dismissed all repeated victory rhetoric by Pakistan, stressing that it is "measured by hard facts." "They (Pakistan) have not been able to inflict any major damage on our side. Neither any military infrastructure nor much of the civilian structures... Whatever they may say, remember narratives and rhetoric do not give you victory. Victory is measured by hard facts," said Air Marshal Bharti.

Why India Agreed to a Cessation of Hostilities

Addressing questions on the cessation of hostilities, the Air Marshal said India's operations were aimed at terrorist infrastructure and were completed after achieving objectives. "A question which comes up time and again is why did we agree to stop? I fully understand the angst of our people, especially the younger generation, given our experience with Pakistan. But allow me to clarify here. Our fight was with the terrorists and their support infrastructure. And that is what we hit, ensuring no collateral damage. We had achieved our objectives, and our mission was complete. But when the Pakistani establishment decided to side with terror and make it their own fight, we had no choice but to respond in kind. It was about self-defence, much beyond a counter-terror operation. When we responded, it was lethal and ruthless," said Air Marshal Bharti.

He added that the response from India was "decisive" and that Pakistan subsequently sought a cessation of hostilities. "After taking the beating, sense kicked in in the adversary, and they asked for a cessation of hostilities. We paused when the request came. We stepped back but we didn't blink. We had delivered the message, and the message was very clear, that is- misadventure will not go unanswered, and acts of terror will carry consequences," said Air Marshal Bharti. (ANI)