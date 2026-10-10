Operation Sindoor was a key discussion topic at Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026, with partner nations showing significant interest in the IAF's experience. The operation was a retaliatory strike following the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

International Interest in Operation Sindoor at Exercise Tarang Shakti

Operation Sindoor was discussed with participating nations during subject matter expert exchanges at the second edition of Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026, with partner countries expressing considerable interest in learning about the operation and India's experience, Exercise Director Air Vice Marshal Raj Thakur said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference on Exercise Tarang Shakti, Thakur was responding to an ANI question about the topics discussed during the expert exchanges and the sharing of lessons from Operation Sindoor. He said the operation had attracted considerable interest among participating nations. “Operation Sindoor was one of the remarkable operations carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF), and there was a lot of interest among the participating nations to know about it. And that's why, in one of the subject matter expert exchanges, we briefed them about what exactly happened in Operation Sindoor and our part of the story, and that was very well received,” he said.

US-India Discussions on Joint Learning

Meanwhile, US Air Force General Kevin Schneider, Commander of the Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), said his discussions with Indian Air Force leadership had also covered Operation Sindoor. “I spent a week hosted by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and the other leaders in the Indian Air Force, and we did talk about Operation Sindoor. And I think, for all of us, we learn from each other, that we continue to evolve and adapt for the security situation that is evolving and adapting in front of us,” Schneider said.

Emphasising the importance of joint exercises and professional exchanges, Schneider said participating countries continued to learn from one another and identify ways to improve their preparedness for emerging security challenges. “Not going into specifics for any of the operations, we continue to learn from each other and take advantage of exercises like this where we can bring subject matter experts in to explain and then find those things that will help us continue to grow so that we can again stay ahead of the challenges we face,” he added.

Background: The Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor

On April 22, 2025, the nation was left shocked when terrorists struck the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, entering a village and killing 26 civilians. Known as a tourist spot with scenic beauty, Pahalgam was rendered in blood as Pakistan-backed terrorists killed several innocent people.

In the cross-border communal attack in Pahalgam, the assailants reportedly questioned the victims about their religion before killing them, leaving families grappling with loss even a year later. As India mourned the loss, what followed was decisive action by the Indian armed forces in the form of Operation Sindoor.

Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). In the aftermath of the attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). According to official details, Indian armed forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, and eliminated over 100 terrorists during the operation. (ANI)