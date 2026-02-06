Delhi Police's Operation Shastra leads to 83 arrests and seizure of 82 weapons from individuals posting threats online. Police also debunked rumors of a surge in missing girls, identifying them as paid promotions for monetary gain.

Operation Shastra Targets Social Media Threats

Delhi Police have launched Operation Shastra targeting individuals sharing pictures with weapons and using abusive language on social media to create fear. Over 500 teams and 2000 personnel were involved, investigating 6000+ profiles, leading to 83 arrests (67 adults, 16 minors), 61 FIRs registered, 82 weapons and 93 live cartridges seized. Joint CP SK Jain stated the operation aimed to curb online threats and maintain public safety.

Joint Commissioner of Police SK Jain (Southern Range) told ANI, "Delhi Police launched Operation Shastra to target those individuals who were sharing pictures of themselves with weapons on online social media platforms and using abusive language. Their aim was to create an atmosphere of fear through social media. This entire operation was conducted against them"

"Over 500 teams and more than 2000 police personnel were involved in this operation... We investigated more than 6,000 social media profiles, leading to the apprehension of 83 accused and the registration of 61 FIRs. Among them were 67 adults and 16 minors. 82 weapons and 93 live cartridges were recovered from their possession."

Police Debunk Rumors of Surge in Missing Girls

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Friday debunked the speculations around the surge in missing girls in Delhi, clarifying that they are being "pushed through paid promotions." The police asserted that strict action will be taken against those spreading the rumours, adding that "creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated."

"After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals," the Delhi Police wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, Delhi Police assured the public that there is no need for fear or panic, particularly regarding children, amid rising reports of missing persons in the national capital.

Missing Person Data Shows Stable Trend

On Thursday, Delhi Police released data showing that missing-person cases in the national capital declined in January 2026 compared to the previous year. The data indicate that the number of people reported missing in Delhi has remained largely stable over the past decade, with annual figures ranging between 23,000 and 24,000 since 2016, despite the city's growing population.

In January 2026, 1,777 missing cases were recorded, compared with an average of approximately 2,000 per month in the national capital.

Delhi Police data shows that since 2016, a total of 1,80,805 missing persons have been traced and reunited with their families, reflecting a recovery rate of about 77 per cent. (ANI)