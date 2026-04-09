Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi lauded multi-domain ops in Operation Sindoor, where joint Army-Air Force targeting, Navy repositioning, and cyber inputs created 'mutually enabling action,' underscoring the essence of MDO for modern warfare.

The Essence of Multi-Domain Operations

Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Thursday, reflected on the importance of multi-domain operations (MDO) during Operation Sindoor. Speaking at the Tri-Service seminar 'Ran Samwad', General Dwivedi said that the operation against Pakistan was "a sequence of mutually enabling action" from the three armed forces.

"In Operation Sindoor, it was a ground intelligence network coupled with cyber and EW inputs that gave the joint Army-Air Force targeting cycle its precision, while the Navy's repositioning shaped the strategic calculus simultaneously. No single domain decided the operation. Each domain created the condition that the other needed. That sequence of mutually enabling action--that is the essence of the multi-domain operation," he said.

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Emphasising that all the domains work differently within the interplay, he stated that the domains work best when centralised and that they get better when synergised because of MDO.

Synergising Centralised and Decentralised Domains

"It's also worth noting that all domains do not operate the same way within this interplay. Space, cyber, and cognitive domains work best when centralised. Land warfare, by its very nature, works best when decentralised in terms of control, initiative, and execution, while being centralised or synergistic in effect. That means a complex adaptive system, which is the forte or the core complexity of land warfare, is now being made more adaptive and responsive to central thought due to interdependencies and lateral flow. This means these small pockets of complex adaptive systems can now better get synergised because of this MDO (Multi-Domain Operations)," General said.

Lessons Learned: Drone Identification and Jamming

He further stated that during Operation Sindoor, Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) in the drones had gotten difficult. "In Operation Sindoor, one of the lessons we learned was that when the drones were flying, IFF (Identification Friend or Foe) was difficult; the jamming was also very effective. We didn't know for whom. So that is what something has to be understood... It's a lesson which we have drawn, and we have to move forward from that."

Information Control and Credibility

To ensure an honest flow of information during the Operation, General Dwivedi said that, other than the ADG Strategic Communication, all other social media handles were closed. "In Operation Sindoor, we have closed on all the Twitter handles and all the social media handles other than the ADG Strat Comm. So there was a single source of truth, which went from the soldier to the topman to everybody looking at to get the information."

"When it comes to leadership, again, we have to look at the aspect of a spider, a starfish or Aztecs versus Apaches... we have to see the credibility increases if the source of truth is different and everybody is converging to the same information. But if you have a single source of truth and it's giving information, then it may not be considered a source of truth. Keeping that in view, there are always views that you should have a single organisation, and you should have multiple organisations giving a fair kind of information, which is considered near truth," he added. (ANI)