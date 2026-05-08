Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released a documentary on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The film projects India's 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism under PM Narendra Modi.

As India on Thursday marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released a video documentary at the Headquarters of South Western Command in Jaipur. The documentary revisited India's evolving counter-terror doctrine under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, blending powerful visuals, military accounts and political assertions to project the 'zero tolerance' against terrorism.

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Documentary Highlights 'Zero Tolerance' on Terror

The documentary featured statements by Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, highlighting India's military preparedness, indigenous defence capabilities and its shift towards a more assertive security posture. In one of the key messages highlighted in the film, Prime Minister Modi asserted that India would "identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers," while reiterating that any terror attack on India would receive an "overwhelming response" on India's own terms and conditions.

A Testament to India's 'Whole-of-Government' Approach

Recounting the significance of Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh described it as "not merely a military operation but a living testament to India's whole-of-government approach," where political leadership and military power worked in coordination to launch a decisive strike against terrorism.

The documentary showcased visuals of military preparedness and strategic operations, while underscoring the coordination, courage and precision of the armed forces. Singh said the operation demonstrated that India would respond to provocations with "solid strategy, strong resolve and immense might."

The Pahalgam Attack and India's Decisive Response

The video also described the 2025 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people were killed, as an attempt to disrupt the peace and economic progress in Jammu and Kashmir.

The film also highlighted a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, attended by senior Union ministers and chiefs of staff, where the security situation was reviewed, and the future course of action was discussed.

The documentary concluded by reiterating the government's stated security doctrine that "terror and talks cannot go together," "terror and trade cannot go together," and "water and blood cannot flow together."

Operation Sindoor was initiated on May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), killing more than 100 terrorists. (ANI)