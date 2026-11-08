UP Minister OP Rajbhar has accused the late Mulayam Singh Yadav of ordering the 1990 firing on Kar Sevaks. CM Yogi Adityanath has also demanded that Akhilesh Yadav apologize for the historical incident involving the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

OP Rajbhar Accuses Mulayam Singh Yadav of 1990 Firing Order

Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar on Sunday asserted that the firing on Kar Sevaks in 1990 was ordered by the then-Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, who himself spoke on the incident in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assembly. Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar criticised the Samajwadi Party, emphasising that there is a vast difference between what the Samajwadi Party says and actually does.

"There is a vast gap between what these people say and what they actually do. The head of the Samajwadi Party, the one who ordered the firing, was the Chief Minister at the time. It was under the orders of Mulayam Singh that this happened. Mulayam Singh himself had spoken about this both inside the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assembly; even Ram Gopal Yadav has acknowledged that they ordered the firing," he said.

CM Adityanath Demands Apology from Akhilesh Yadav

The remarks come after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a scathing attack on the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, asked him to apologise to the kar sevaks who were fired upon during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, saying those responsible for the incident should express remorse. Addressing an event in Ayodhya, Yogi said, “Please come, but first, make sure you apologise to the kar sevaks who were fired upon. You must express remorse.”

Recalling the decades of struggle during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, CM Adityanath emphasised the historic sacrifices of kar sevaks and saints, issuing a stern message to political critics who previously suppressed the movement.

"An airport could never be built in Ayodhya in the past. Today, Ayodhya boasts an international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki. I have come here today to assure you of this: those who once neglected and insulted us, who opened fire on the devotees of Lord Ram, and who humiliated and lathi-charged the saints, if they ever visit Ayodhya, they must come only after offering an apology. Let them apologise to the devotees of Lord Ram; let them apologise to the saints. Let them repent for their past actions," he said. (ANI)